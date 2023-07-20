Sean Murray And Brian Dietzen Reunited For A 'Team NCIS' Picket Line, And Of Course Fans Have Thoughts

The entertainment industry is currently at something of a standstill, at least when it comes to a large majority of talented writers and actors who have been unable to return to work due to the ongoing WGA writers strike and the more recently onset SAG-AFTRA actors strike. And while standing and advocating on picket lines maybe isn’t anyone’s idea of an ideal plans for a weekday, petitioning has allowed for Hollywood colleagues to reunite outside of sets and offices, such as longtime NCIS stars Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen , who crossed paths with several writers and producers from the hit CBS drama, sparking quite a few comments from fans.

As seen below, Sean Murray was out petitioning with a straightforward SAG-AFTRA sign, which matched up with his “SAG-AFTRA Srong” T-shirt. (Gotta say, I’m all about those big and roomy jeans he’s wearing, too, even if that kinda sounds like torture under the sun.) Meanwhile, Brian Dietzen was representing Team NCIS directly with his T-shirt, which also incorporated writers and executive producers Frank Cardea, Scott Williams, and David J. North. Check out the post below!

Considering this is around the time when fans might be seeing teasers and first looks at upcoming TV seasons, seeing Murray and Dietzen together again in any capacity was a win for most of the people commenting. Check out some of those responses below, as headed up by actress Elle Grace (credited as Elle Graper), who portrayed Jimmy’s daughter Victoria in one of last season's biggest eps for Dietzen.

So many of my favorites in one photo 🥰 - @elle.grace.official

Selfishly I want NCIS back at work but 100% support this action - @kazgardiner67

If McGee thinks it’s important then it must be BRILLIANT. Good luck! - @just_kim_from_texas

My first thought, selfishly, was “what? No! Not NCIS!” But stand for what you believe! My son and I have restarted from episode 1 season 1 to help us through. Good luck (Binx) McGee - @cattn9claws

Solidarity, guys! Stay strong! 👏👏👏 - @grumpygrannymc

love ya guys ❤️ - @loveforseanm

WE WANT GIBBS. WE WANT GIBBS. - @bellsjw

There's always gonna be someone in the comments hollering about bringing Mark Harmon's Leroy Gibbs back, even if that's not a very likely outcome at this point. And probably won't be until Harmon gets the acting bug again and really, really wants to get back into the role. As well, audiences probably shouldn’t spend much energy on hoping for Wilmer Valderrama and Sean Murray to cut it up on the picket line, seeing as how they’re rumored to be slightly less friendly than their characters are in the show itself.

To be sure, some of the commenters chiming in with their thoughts were nowhere nearly as positive, and took aim at the idea of anyone in Hollywood striking for more money. Thankfully, others were quick to jump in and point out where the naysayers were wrong about their assumptions, at least in terms of how strikes work and that not all actors are on financial par with Tom Cruise.

Due to the respective strikes not having any end in sight, CBS and other networks are having to scramble to figure out their upcoming schedule lineups without any of the usual scripted shows to rely on. As such, NCIS won't be back to follow up on its dark Torres cliffhanger with Season 21 until some point in 2024, and that's still technically optimistic, since even that plan could get derailed depending on how long the strike lasts. (Okay, that's not super conceivable, but still.)

Until we know where things are going next, and even afterward, the first 20 seasons of NCIS episodes can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription.