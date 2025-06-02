The New Hermione’s (Alleged) Audition Went Viral, And Harry Potter Fans Are Making The Same Emma Watson Comparisons

We’ve all known for a while now that a Harry Potter series is officially happening on HBO. What we know about the Potter TV show has been limited, but recently it was revealed which young actors will be stepping into the roles of Harry, Ron, and Hermione. I have to admit, at first I was skeptical, but the new Hermione’s (alleged) audition went viral, and my jaw was on the floor. I’m not the only one, because Harry Potter fans are making the same Emma Watson comparisons.

In a side-by-side video comparison shared by the Instagram account @cineatomy , young newcomer Arabella Stanton is seen delivering a line from her audition for the TV reboot. The clip, edited to feature Emma Watson’s original 2001 performance directly above Stanton’s, has grabbed fans’ attention, with many viewers doing double-takes and double-taps. Let's break down some HP fans' reactions to the audition.

What Fans Are Saying About New Hermione Actress

Wow I thought it was the original Hermione speaking for a moment. Sounds just like her. She also has the expressions down. So far it looks like they made the right choice.

Why does she sound like Emma Watson 😅

She’s perfect for the role! Kinda reminds me of Emma Watson and Jenna Ortega mixed into one 🙌

she's mimicking ema watson bruh, we want original

Little girl has seen the movies so much, she's emulating Emma.

While all eyes are technically on the new trio, it’s Stanton’s uncanny delivery that’s cast a Sonorus-level spell on Potterheads. Not every reaction has been glowing. Some viewers feel that despite promises of fresh book-to-screen adaptions , Stanton seems a little too influenced by the original Harry Potter movies . To them, it feels like she’s channeling Emma Watson more than crafting her own take on Hermione.

Honestly, I get the concern. But I’d argue it’s worth holding off on the criticism until we see more. After all, how many ways can you play a fiercely intelligent, logical, occasionally grating know-it-all? Stanton deserves the chance to grow into the role and make it her own. From what little we’ve seen in this (alleged) audition tape, she’s clearly talented, and in my opinion, more than capable of stepping into the shoes of everyone’s favorite smarty pants.

(Image credit: Photograph by Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO)

Joining the fresh young cast are some heavyweight stars set to bring the Hogwarts faculty to life . HBO has lined up an impressive roster: John Lithgow will take on the role of Dumbledore , Janet McTeer steps in as Professor McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will portray Severus Snape , and Nick Frost is set to play the lovable half-giant Hagrid. Personally, while I have a lot of love for the original film cast, I’m excited to see a younger group of professors, which aligns more closely with how the characters are described in the Harry Potter books .

The Wizarding World has a solid and devoted fanbase, so it’ll be exciting to see how this new trio of young actors approaches their roles with everyone watching so closely. The original cast set a high bar, but with each book getting a full season, there’s plenty of room for these newcomers to bring fresh, personal interpretations to Harry, Ron, and Hermione.