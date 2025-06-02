I'm Loving Jennifer Garner's Rainbow Trees And More Sweet Ways Celebrities Are Celebrating Pride Month

June is officially upon us, which means things are likely to be a little more colorful for the next 30 days or so. While some may choose to celebrate Pride Month by indulging in one of the powerful biopics celebrating real-life LGBTQ+ icons, others are going full rainbow decor. Jennifer Garner, for one, decorated her trees in a colorful motif, and I love seeing how she and other celebs are kicking off the month.

The actress whose best work includes 13 Going on 30 and Alias declared June her “favorite time of the year,” as that’s when the rainbow trees grow. OK, so maybe the colorfully wrapped trunks got a little help from Jennifer Garner, but it’s hard to argue with the beautiful result, which she showed on Instagram:

I’m definitely not the only one enjoying the effort she put into decorating her trees for Pride Month, as fans and celebrities alike hit Jennifer Garner’s comments with praise including:

Tracee Ellis Ross: LOVE YOU LADY and LOVE THIS 🌈

LOVE YOU LADY and LOVE THIS 🌈 Dylan Mulvaney: My queen

My queen Melanie Lynskey: 🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈

🌈❤️🌈❤️🌈 Brady Tolbert: And this is why we love you ❤️🧡💛💚💙

And this is why we love you ❤️🧡💛💚💙 Michelle Pfeiffer: 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏

👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 Heather Dubrow: Amazing !!!❤️❤️🌈🌈🌈🌈

Other famous faces didn’t waste time in posting their own celebrations of the queer community. Full House alum Jodie Sweetin said she was “in my element” as she took part in the WeHo Pride Parade this weekend, posting from the parade route:

Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, has a lot on her plate — including the upcoming rom-com Office Romance with Brett Goldstein — but she took time to tell her fans via Instagram Stories to be proud and remind them that she’s got an entire 2025 Pride playlist on Spotify for their enjoyment this month and beyond:

There are lots of LGBTQ+ movies we’re looking forward to, with many even set to hit the 2025 movie calendar, but One Tree Hill veteran Hilarie Burton is already dipping into some of her old favorites, including a 2024 flick starring her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan:

She also showed her love from New York as she posed in front of a rainbow-colored heart:

Speaking of New York, Lisa Ann Walter of The Parent Trap fame (and also, of course, Abbott Elementary) sent her well-wishes from the Big Apple, posting:

Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson chose a simple throwback photo to ring in the month, posting an Instagram Story selfie of him and his husband Justin Mikita from 2012:

I love seeing how all the celebrities are welcoming in June (personally, I’m here for ALL of the rainbows), and as this past weekend was just the beginning, I can’t wait to see what excitement awaits us for the rest of the month.

