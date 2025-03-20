Shifting Gears Season 1 Finale Ended With A Shocking Moment, And I'm So Relieved It Wasn't The One I Was Expecting

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Shifting Gears Season 1 finale "Kiss." Stream it with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings' Shifting Gears closed out Season 1 on ABC with quite a shocking moment that I definitely didn't see coming. While we've applauded the series for its nostalgic sitcom feel harkening back to the 90s, this latest twist in the finale was far less predictable, and I'm actually grateful "Kiss" didn't play out the way I expected it to.

The season finale began with Riley's soon-to-be ex-husband Matt telling her he got a new gig as the Foo Fighters bassist, and that he wants to get the family back together. Riley was then forced to go back and forth on whether she wanted to call off the divorce and start over fresh, or stick with what's currently working.

She ultimately made the decision I'd previously hoped for, and I was extra relieved one other moment I was expecting didn't play out. Before getting to that, though, let's talk about what caught me completely off-guard.

Matt And Eve Kissed, And They Might Be A Romantic Item

Just as Riley's divorce party was shutting down, Matt apologized to Eve for overreacting about her dinging his car door. He agreed to pay the damages but didn't apologize. Eve did her recurring thing, where she said she knew that was his way of apologizing even if he wouldn't say it he was doing. In an unexpected moment after, she kissed Matt on the lips, and while that was all the Shifting Gears audience saw, Tim Allen's character implied before the ending credits that things went a lot further than that.

It wasn't that long ago I applauded the ABC sitcom for its restraint in not making Matt and Charlotte (played by Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis) a couple. Now we have Jenna Elfman's Eve potentially entering a romance with Matt, which is the last thing I saw coming. At least, not this soon, but now I feel grateful Jenna Elfman picked up the phone when Shifting Gears called. I'm excited to see where this relationship may head in future episodes, assuming the series returns for Season 2.

I'm Glad Gabe Didn't Kiss Riley When She Tried For It

I've long said Shifting Gears is one of the most surprising entries on 2025 TV schedule, and the subversion of expectations in the Season 1 finale solidified that for me. When Gabe offered to take Riley home after she partied a little too hard at her divorce party, I felt I saw what was going to happen from a mile away. Then, Riley went in for the kiss, and surprisingly, Gabe backed off.

While I think it's inevitable that Gabe and Riley will date, I do agree they shouldn't have pulled the trigger on it immediately after her deciding to move forward with her divorce. We need some time to let the storyline breathe and for their relationship to develop naturally, and I think Shifting Gears will do that should it return for more episodes on ABC. Critics were all over the place with the show, though we at CinemaBlend think it's worthy of renewal. Time will tell!

All of Shifting Gears Season 1 is now available to stream on Hulu. Check out the series and keep an eye out for news on Season 2, and stick with CinemaBlend as we track all the new and returning shows coming out throughout 2025.