Shifting Gears Season 1 Finale Ended With A Shocking Moment, And I'm So Relieved It Wasn't The One I Was Expecting

News
By published

I didn't see this happening.

Matt and Eve trade barbs after she dinged his car
(Image credit: Disney/Raymond Liu)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Shifting Gears Season 1 finale "Kiss." Stream it with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings' Shifting Gears closed out Season 1 on ABC with quite a shocking moment that I definitely didn't see coming. While we've applauded the series for its nostalgic sitcom feel harkening back to the 90s, this latest twist in the finale was far less predictable, and I'm actually grateful "Kiss" didn't play out the way I expected it to.

The season finale began with Riley's soon-to-be ex-husband Matt telling her he got a new gig as the Foo Fighters bassist, and that he wants to get the family back together. Riley was then forced to go back and forth on whether she wanted to call off the divorce and start over fresh, or stick with what's currently working.

She ultimately made the decision I'd previously hoped for, and I was extra relieved one other moment I was expecting didn't play out. Before getting to that, though, let's talk about what caught me completely off-guard.

Matt And Eve Kissed, And They Might Be A Romantic Item

Just as Riley's divorce party was shutting down, Matt apologized to Eve for overreacting about her dinging his car door. He agreed to pay the damages but didn't apologize. Eve did her recurring thing, where she said she knew that was his way of apologizing even if he wouldn't say it he was doing. In an unexpected moment after, she kissed Matt on the lips, and while that was all the Shifting Gears audience saw, Tim Allen's character implied before the ending credits that things went a lot further than that.

It wasn't that long ago I applauded the ABC sitcom for its restraint in not making Matt and Charlotte (played by Last Man Standing star Nancy Travis) a couple. Now we have Jenna Elfman's Eve potentially entering a romance with Matt, which is the last thing I saw coming. At least, not this soon, but now I feel grateful Jenna Elfman picked up the phone when Shifting Gears called. I'm excited to see where this relationship may head in future episodes, assuming the series returns for Season 2.

I'm Glad Gabe Didn't Kiss Riley When She Tried For It

I've long said Shifting Gears is one of the most surprising entries on 2025 TV schedule, and the subversion of expectations in the Season 1 finale solidified that for me. When Gabe offered to take Riley home after she partied a little too hard at her divorce party, I felt I saw what was going to happen from a mile away. Then, Riley went in for the kiss, and surprisingly, Gabe backed off.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial
Now that Shifting Gears is finished with Season 1, it's a great time to point out that both Hulu's Ad-Supported and Ad-Free tiers have a free 30-day trial. Not only that but new and eligible returning customers can enjoy a whole month of the service for free before paying, with plans starting from $9.99 a month.

View Deal

While I think it's inevitable that Gabe and Riley will date, I do agree they shouldn't have pulled the trigger on it immediately after her deciding to move forward with her divorce. We need some time to let the storyline breathe and for their relationship to develop naturally, and I think Shifting Gears will do that should it return for more episodes on ABC. Critics were all over the place with the show, though we at CinemaBlend think it's worthy of renewal. Time will tell!

All of Shifting Gears Season 1 is now available to stream on Hulu. Check out the series and keep an eye out for news on Season 2, and stick with CinemaBlend as we track all the new and returning shows coming out throughout 2025.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about television
Patrick Schwarzenegger on drugs in The White Lotus

White Lotus Fans Are Freaking About That Brother Kiss, But I Feel Like We Forgot The Craziness Of Season 2
Georgie and Mandy in bed together

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Is Gearing Up For Another Big Argument, And Multiple Family Members Are Regretfully Involved
Anthony Mackie as John Doe in Twisted Metal

Anthony Mackie Isn't Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community. Why He Wanted To Play A Gay Character Onscreen Anyway
See more latest
Most Popular
Wilson Fisk seated watching a children&#039;s choir and looking uncomfortable in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again Featured The Most Hilarious Moment Yet From Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin Tenure, And I Love The Reason Why It Needed To Be Redone
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively embracing in It Ends With Us
There's Another Colleen Hoover Adaptation In The Works, And I Did Not Have This One On My Bingo Card
Spencer Macpherson as Xavier Baxter looking to his right with a stressed expression in School Spirits.
School Spirits’ Co-Creator Told Me Why Xavier Seeing Hospital Ghosts Will Have Greater Implications On Season 3, And I Have A Theory About Why
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler host an audience Q&amp;A at SNL50.
Tina Fey Gets Real About Her 'Problem With Rich People Having A Side Hustle' And Gets Some Straight Talk From Amy Poehler
Bruce Willis as John McClane in a vent with a lit match in Die Hard
'Flood Him With All The Love Today.' It's Bruce Willis' Birthday, And Emma Heming Willis Has A Message For His Die Hard Fans
From left to right: A screenshot of Dax Shepard talking on Late Night with Seth Meyers, a press image of Adam Scott in Severance and a press image of Kirsten Bell raising up her hands and kind of frowning in Nobody Wants This.
Adam Scott Jokingly Revealed The 'Borderline Abusive' Voicemails Dax Shepard And Kristen Bell Sent Him About Severance And His Equally Savage Response
Jack Quaid in Oppenheimer
Years After The Oppenheimer Cast Formed The ‘Oppenhomies’ Group Chat, Jack Quaid Dropped A Sweet Take On Being Part Of The Squad
Georgie and Mandy in bed together
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage Is Gearing Up For Another Big Argument, And Multiple Family Members Are Regretfully Involved
De Marco Morgan and Eva Pilgrim are photographed for GMA3: What You Need to Know
There Was Speculation Good Morning America Was Getting The Disney Axe. What's Really Happening
Pete Davidson holding up a mic with his left hand during his Monologue on SNL.
Pete Davidson's Back On The Dating Scene After Running Into Ex Kim Kardashian At SNL50