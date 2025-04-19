Tim Allen Pulled Home Improvement From His Own Experiences. One Way Shifting Gears’ Matt Parker Is Different
He shifted the narrative.
Tim Allen’s network TV comeback in the 2025 TV schedule proved to be a success. The actor’s new ABC comedy, Shifting Gears, was renewed for a second season, but it’s not so surprising given his track record with his previous successful comedies, Home Improvement and Last Man Standing. For Home Improvement, Allen pulled from personal experiences and for Shifting Gears, he made one big request that's a personal one. And there's an additional way Matt Parker is different.
When Home Improvement premiered in 1991, and Tim Allen had no sitcom knowledge. Although not a favorite with critics, fans surely took a liking to it. The ABC comedy wound up airing for eight seasons and over 200 episodes. It really jump-started his TV career, and Allen told WIVB in Buffalo how Home Improvement came about, and how it essentially changed his life and television career moving forward:
Since Home Improvement is taken from his act, it would make sense that a lot of it is taken from his real life, no matter how big or small. The same thing goes for Shifting Gears. Even after all these years, Allen is still pulling from his real life, and Matt is “much closer” to who he is. That being said, Matt Parker is still pretty different from Tim Taylor and Mike Baxter, and Allen explained that Matt is an artist who had to leave his dreams behind:
Not only did Matt have to leave school, but his wife passed away, and his daughter left home and got pregnant at a young age. Plus, it’s not as squeaky clean as his characters on his previous shows. However, there is still that fixing aspect that is certainly similar to Home Improvement and even Last Man Standing that really ties Shifting Gears together:
Of course, Tim Allen can’t always play the same character on the same show over and over again. Having him be happily married with three kids and doing what he wants to do can get old, no matter how great the show is. Shifting Gears really sets Matt Parker apart from Tim Taylor and Mike Baxter, and it’s honestly refreshing. It’s been interesting seeing Allen play this role as a widow, single father, grandfather, and auto shop owner because there are so many layers.
With Season 2 of Shifting Gears on the way, there will be much more to come from Matt, and there is no telling what’s in store. In the meantime, all episodes so can be streamed with a Hulu subscription. More information on Season 2’s release should be announced in the coming months.
