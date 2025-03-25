SNL Alum Leslie Jones Says She Was ‘Totally Intimidated’ During Her First Table Read, But Her Funny Audition Story Proves She Was ‘Cocky As F---’
I love this for her!
Being funny enough to make millions of people laugh is a gift that’s simply not afforded to many of us, but few would likely say that such a talent wasn’t gifted to Saturday Night Live alum Leslie Jones. The comedian was an important and certifiably hilarious member of the cast for five seasons, and not long ago opened up about being intimidated after landing the gig, even though she was “cocky as fuck” during her audition.
What Did Leslie Jones Say About Auditioning And Starting Work On SNL?
While Leslie Jones has certainly made waves away from a certain long-running sketch comedy show (by doing things like live-tweeting Zack Snyder’s Justice League and serving as a “chief superfan” commentator during the Olympics), the Ghostbusters actress is still best known for her time on Saturday Night Live. She served as a writer and on-screen performer from 2014 through 2019 and was Emmy nominated three times for her work during that tenure.
However, that doesn’t mean that the entire process of getting a spot on the famed series was 100% easy for Jones. She recently spoke to People about what it was like auditioning and then settling in to work, and talked about her first table read with the rest of the cast, noting:
The late night show has launched the careers of dozens of comedians into the stratosphere over five decades, but not only is it a really tough gig to create and perform a different live show weekly, but others who’ve been in the cast have spoken about how terrifying the audition process alone is. Andy Samberg admitted to throwing up at the time of his first audition, and even the longest-running SNL cast member ever, Kenan Thompson, called it a “miracle” that he made it through the process.
However, Jones (who got real about working on the series and her “bittersweet” decision to leave) was enough of a stand-up comedy gangsta to take no shit when she headed up to the stage for her audition. While it was the first table read that got to her, she does also note that her audition maybe didn’t thrill the way one would want:
What the talent known for impersonating Whoopi Goldberg (whom she and Thompson both tried to “kill” on the show) means is that she didn’t immediately land a full time SNL player role after her audition. She began as a writer who made occasional appearances, but that quickly led to her becoming a full-blown cast member and, eventually, a “cocky ass bitch” that few who’ve seen her perform will be able to forget.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Covering The Witcher, Outlander, Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias and a slew of other streaming shows, Adrienne Jones is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend, and started in the fall of 2015. In addition to writing and editing stories on a variety of different topics, she also spends her work days trying to find new ways to write about the many romantic entanglements that fictional characters find themselves in on TV shows. She graduated from Mizzou with a degree in Photojournalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Wilmer Valderrama Is A Mainstay On NCIS These Days, But Apparently It Only Happened After He Turned Down One Of The Franchise's Spinoffs
'I've Always Been Like This': Benny Blanco Shared His Thoughts On Being A Good Romantic Partner, And I Can See Why Selena Gomez Fell For Him