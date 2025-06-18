One Struggle Chloe Fineman Had With Playing Jojo Siwa On SNL I Would Never Have Even Considered

Saturday Night Live’s milestone 50th season came to an end on the 2025 TV schedule, closing out yet another entertaining season filled with great hosts, musical guests, and special surprises. It was also filled with plenty of celebrity impressions, which included the return of Chloe Fineman’s Jojo Siwa. Even though the impression was near perfect, there was actually one struggle that the comedian had with it, and I never would have considered this.

Fineman first portrayed the dancer and singer during a Weekend Update segment in Season 49, and her look was pretty spot on, as it included a full face of makeup and face paint. Between the outfit and mannerisms, the comedian certainly killed the impression. However, it wasn’t as easy as one would think, as she recalled the big struggle with impersonating Siwa while speaking with IndieWire. Just hearing about it has me exhausted:

I was remembering last year I did JoJo Siwa on ‘Weekend Update,’ and that was so much crazy makeup that we created, and then had an immediate, quick change. So you’re putting it on, and then you’re fully washing your face, and then fully putting the new thing on. And then we did the same thing …

Despite having “Live” in its name, it can be easy to forget sometimes that, aside from a few pre-recorded sketches, Saturday Night Live is actually live. And the struggle with the quick changes proves that it is indeed all done in real time.

Doing a quick change is one thing, but having to not only change outfits but also put on and/or take off a full face of intense makeup with only so much time is stressful. And I never really thought about just how little time the cast has between sketches, because you really just focus on what’s going on on-screen, rather than off. But despite the challenge, it sounds like Fineman wouldn’t trade it for the world:

You can’t even think about it. You’re just going, and it is like this weird dance that we all just do because everyone’s so expert and truly at the top of their game. It’s beautiful.

It is impressive to know what goes on behind the scenes and how hard everyone works. While quick changes are something everyone does on SNL, there's something to be said about the extra challenge added to them when you also have to deal with intense makeup, too, like Fineman did. Luckily, the quick change didn’t put a damper on her impression, and she brought back Siwa towards the beginning of Season 50 last year.

Although it still isn’t confirmed who is or isn’t returning for Season 51, and there are a handful of people rumored to be leaving, it’s quite possible that Chloe Fineman will be coming back, and maybe she’ll even bring her Siwa impression with her. She has done numerous celebrity impressions, and she nails them every time. So, no matter who she's playing, I know she'll kill it.

I will definitely be looking at SNL differently now when I watch it with a Peacock subscription, but it sounds like even after 50 seasons, the series is still a well-oiled machine that keeps on chugging. And the series will return later this year for Season 51, and it will surely include more surprises and impressions.