SNL Fans Think They Know Which Host Is Gonna Get An Emmy Nomination
SNL usually cleans up in the Outstanding Guest Actor and Actress categories.
Nothing is a guarantee during awards season, but more often than not, one or two Saturday Night Live hosts get nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor or Actress at the Emmys for their work on the show. Predicting who among the twenty-something hosts will get selected by the voters can be challenging, but one particular fanbase is convinced their favorite is about to be chosen.
The presumptive nominee is Connor Storrie, the breakout star of Heated Rivalry. He hosted back in February and got a very positive response from fans who were impressed by his wide variety of accents, as well as his willingness to just go with a bunch of ridiculous characters, including an injured stripper heroically fighting through the pain. At the time, he seemed like one of several possible hosts who could wind up getting pushed, but over the last week or two, he’s really separated himself from the pack.
First, the show officially submitted him for consideration, which is a bigger hurdle than you might think, as only around half make the cut. Second, his fans started being loud on social media about wanting to see him nominated, which matters as voters sometimes need to be pointed in the right direction. Third, he started showing up in prediction lists, most prominently over at Gold Derby, which has him at or near the top of the list from both the site’s editors and users.
There’s also the Heated Rivalry of it all. The breakout hit, which has been renewed for season two, was one of the buzzier TV shows of the last year, but because it’s a Canadian production, it’s not actually eligible for the traditional Emmys. It instead has to compete in the International Emmys, which get a lot less fanfare. An SNL nomination for Storrie would give voters a chance to honor the show and him. That might sound weird if you’re not someone who follows awards shows closely, but those of us who do understand that narratives and make-up awards are most definitely part of the game.
If Storrie gets his nomination, he’ll be in great company. SNL has gotten its hosts dozens of nominations over the years and quite a few wins. Maya Rudolph, Eddie Murphy, Dave Chappelle, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Tiffany Haddish, Justin Timberlake and more have taken home the trophy, and a ton more have at least been recognized over the years. Voters clearly like rewarding the unique skill set Saturday Night Live can bring out of a performer.
You can watch an example of that from Storrie in this wild sketch about ice skating from his episode…
The nominations officially come out on July 8th with the ceremony following on September 14th. If I had to guess, I’d say there’s about a sixty percent chance Storrie actually gets nominated. That means Heated Rivalry fans are free to get their hopes up, but I wouldn’t start betting large amounts of money on it. With Rob Reiner’s turn in The Bear widely expected to get nominated and several big names the popular Shrinking in the mix, the competition is very tight.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.