90 Day Fiancé’s Catie Just Threw In A New Marital Request I Can't Imagine Josh Will Happily Agree To

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I'm shocked by this one.

Catie in 90 Day Fiancé
(Image credit: TLC)

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Do I Stay or Do I Go." Stream the episode with an