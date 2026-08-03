Those Times Seth Rogen Had Superbad Lines Recited To Him ‘Word For Word’ By Kanye West And Eminem
Honestly, I'd do the same exact thing.
Superbad may not be everyone's favorite comedy, but the way it captured a moment in time resonated with many people, no matter their position or status in life. Seth Rogen can attest to that, as he has had both Kanye West and Eminem quote the movie to him on separate occasions. Can anybody else say that? Probably not.
Rogen refuses to make Superbad 2 despite Judd Apatow wanting to, and part of that may be because the original movie could potentially lose the aura that made it so quotable to some of the biggest rappers on the planet (along with millions of others around the globe). As the actor shared with Complex, Ye once crashed his workout to recite lines from the movie:
Maybe it was that experience that caused him to have regrets later on about some of the lines he wrote for the movie, or times have changed. It's also funny to hear Seth Rogen has another notable story to share about Kanye West, as the actor famously was one of the first people to listen to West's album Yeezus ahead of its release (via Reddit).
As mentioned, West isn't the only rapper to quote Superbad to Seth Rogen. He also brought up Eminem, and added there's a couple others beyond that:
Eminem had a cameo role in the controversial movie The Interview, so I wonder if that's when he talked to Rogen about his love of Superbad. I'd love to hear some of the other rappers who have talked about the movie to him over the years, as I can't even begin to guess which artists were influenced by the shared universal experience of being a teen guy.
Or at least, it used to be. Younger writers on CinemaBlend have lamented that the movie is a product of its time, so it's entirely possible that it doesn't resonate with a certain type of male these days like it used to. Even so, it maintains a legacy as being one of the best comedies of all time, though I'd be curious to know the median age of those responsible for giving that title before jumping on board.
It's all the more reason I'd love to see a follow-up sequel, or maybe even see Superbad remade for a new generation. Good movies about high school are hard to come by, which may be why movies like Mean Girls and Clueless and Superbad stand the test of time and continue to be a part of pop culture. That said, I'm not sure the other two get as much cred from rappers, though I could be wrong about that.
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Superbad is available to stream right now over on Tubi. The fact it's available to watch for free has me contemplating a rewatch for the first time since my teens, though part of me is afraid it won't hold up. I guess the only way to find out is to watch anyway!
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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