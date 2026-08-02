As Pennywise Actor Bill Skarsgård Sparks MCU X-Men Rumors, IT: Welcome To Derry Creator Shares New Season 2 Details

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Need more evil clowns and mutants in my life.

Human Pennywise (Bob Gray) in full clown makeup waves to onlookers from the stage during flashback in IT: Welcome to Derry Season 1
(Image credit: HBO)