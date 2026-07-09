Kaitlin Olson's HIgh Potential And Always Sunny Co-Stars Share The Love After Big Emmy Nomination

Pop culture may never know another embarrassment of riches quite like having three different Kaitlin Olson TV characters to look forward to in a single year, but my goodness, everyone who has watched the trifecta of High Potential, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Hacks can attest to these splendors. Speaking of the latter, her ever-hilarious performance as DJ Vance was once again championed when the 2026 Emmy nominations were announced, as she landed her third Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nom.

This latest recognition marks Olson’s fourth Emmy nomination overall, though she has yet to secure a win. (Presumably due to otherworldly and purely evil forces, or perhaps just catastrophic human foible.) Fans know she’s more than worthy, however, which is partially why High Potential is one of the most-watched scripted shows to hit the 2026 TV schedule, even if the Emmy voters aren’t caught up yet.

Olson shared the news on social media, which understandably drew a bunch of positive reactions and fans pointing out just how deserving she is.

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Naturally, some of those comments came from not just the adoring audience members watching from home, but also actors that have worked with Kaitlin Olson across all three of her current shows. (Or currently Emmy-eligible, at least, since Hacks has concluded.) Check out how the actress' famed colleagues shared the love, with one fellow nominee voicing her hopes for Olson to win out.

Garret Dillahunt ( High Potential ): Are we shocked? Love it when excellence is rewarded. 🙌

Are we shocked? Love it when excellence is rewarded. 🙌 Jimmi Simpson ( It's Always Sunny ): DOY!!! 👏❤️

DOY!!! 👏❤️ Lauren Weedman ( Hacks ): Godd-mnit. I want you to win

Godd-mnit. I want you to win Jaimie Alexander ( It's Always Sunny ): 🔥🔥🙌wooohooo!!!!

🔥🔥🙌wooohooo!!!! Hacks ' IG: Soooooo d’nominated. 🥂

Soooooo d’nominated. 🥂 Mary Elizabeth Ellis ( It's Always Sunny ): Duh! 🏆🏆🏆

Duh! 🏆🏆🏆 Tricia O'Kelley ( High Potential ): Wheeeeeee!!! Soooooooo well-deserved!!! ✨✨✨

Wheeeeeee!!! Soooooooo well-deserved!!! ✨✨✨ Mary Lynn Rajskub ( It's Always Sunny ): Congratulations!!!

Congratulations!!! Marshall Cook (High Potential): Just give her one already @televisionacad she’s more than earned it and not to sound rude but everyone’s wondering what your deal is. Thanks.

To Olson's credit, she replied to Lauren Weedman's comment seen above and joked: "If I do, I’m having your name put on it." She's so selfless!

From an odds perspective, it seems pretty likely that someone from Hacks will take home the trophy in Olson's category, even if it's not her. (It better be, though.) Here's the group vying for the same prize.

Nominees For Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Leslie Bibb - Hacks

Jamie Lee Curtis - The Bear

Betty Gilpin - Widow’s Bay

Cherry Jones - Hacks

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Lauren Weedman - Hacks

If Betty Gilpin or Jamie Lee Curtis comes out ahead, that'll be a shocker indeed. Not to take anything away from either of their worthy performances. Gilpin especially since her Widow's Bay role was so bizarro. What are the chances that series' showrunner reaches out to get Olson in Season 2? Can I manifest this here and now? Maybe a little help, universe?