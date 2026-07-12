Taylor Sheridan's Recent Emmy Comments Seem Shockingly Prophetic After Latest Nomination Snubs

When the 2026 Emmy nominations were announced, plenty of surprises cropped up, from Widow’s Bay’s 19 nods to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms getting recognition, and even a post-cancellation nomination or two for certain shows. But maybe the biggest non-surprise for those paying attention was the complete lack of awareness for the various dramas created and/or produced by Taylor Sheridan. As it usually goes, the prolific creator’s various TV ventures were all but ignored.

Despite having one of the biggest streaming shows currently in production, with Landman’s numbers seemingly only beat by Yellowstone spinoff Dutton Ranch, as well as a major ratings-grabber with CBS’ Marshals, Taylor Sheridan can’t seem to cross the gap from being popular with viewers to being exalted with awards nominations. It seemed like this could have been the year that reversed the trend, too, thanks to Michelle Pfeiffer’s work on The Madison and both Sam Elliott and Billy Bob Thornton’s runs in Landman Season 2, among others.

Unfortunately, despite a reportedly lofty For Your Consideration push meant to sway more voters into praising Sheridan & Co.’s efforts, the vast majority of his creations were not namechecked by nominee announcers Liza Colón-Zayas and Jeff Hiller. In fact, only one of the mega-producer’s series earned a nom, and not for acting, directing or writing.

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Outstanding Stunt Coordination For Comedy Programming - Freddie Poole, Stunt Coordinator (Tulsa King)

A big congrats to Freddie Poole for his third nomination for his Tulsa King work, following previous nods in 2025 and 2023. He didn't win with either of those, but this could be his year.

Granted, it's not like Taylor Sheridan was previously an Emmys king due toYellowstone's success. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the Kevin Costner-led western was only granted a SINGLE nomination during its five-season run, and it was for Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More).

Taylor Sheridan Prophetically Addressed His Emmys Perma-Snubbing A Week Prior To The Latest Noms

Rarely one to deliver extended mainstream media interviews, Taylor Sheridan stopped by The Bill Simmons Podcast to chat up its hugely popular host about the ups and downs of his career journey. And in the midst of that conversation, he summed up his creative process by saying he creates what he wants to see on TV, and that those who partner with him on his "common people" projects are not going to need to install extra wall shelves for Emmy awards. In his words:

I'm pretty common and I'm going to tell stories that common people are going to understand. That's most of America. You're not going to win no Emmys with me, but I’m not trying to win Emmys. That's not my goal. My goal is to sit somebody on their couch and move them, make them think, make them laugh, scare the shit out of them, excite them. That’s what I want to do, because that's what I want from a show.

To be sure, a lot of shows that DO get Emmy nominations and wins pull off the same things that Sheridan mentions above. Just not in the same ways, and usually without the innate disdain for award shows happening behind the scenes.