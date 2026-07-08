2026 Emmy Awards: The Full List Of TV Nominations (And My Predictions For Who Will Win)

We may only be half through the 2026 TV schedule at this point, but it's that time of year when we get to celebrate all of the most amazing performances, writing, direction and more from everything we've watched in the last year. This time around, we won't have The Studio and Adolescence sweeping all the major categories, so there may very well be some surprises to look forward to. (At least anywhere that The Pitt isn't nominated.)

The yearly nomination announcements are happening today, with The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas and Widow's Bay co-star Jeff Hiller on hand to make the announcements. (All my non-existent votes go to Widow's Bay for all the awards, even TV movie.) This year's telecast will be hosted by Law & Order: SVU great and Knicks superfan Mariska Hargitay, who will hopefully have a fun way to stymie long acceptances speeches like Nate Bargatze did last year.

I've also added my own predictions for who will come out on top in each category, and it'll be fairly obvious which ones I'm talking about.

Outstanding Drama Series

The Diplomat

The Gilded Age

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Paradise

CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Margo's Got Money Troubles

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Widow's Bay

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Beef

DTF St. Louis

CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Love Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age

Chase Infiniti, The Testaments

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat

CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Noah Wyle, The Pitt