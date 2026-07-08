2026 Emmy Awards: The Full List Of TV Nominations (And My Predictions For Who Will Win)
Honoring the best in television and streaming.
- Outstanding Drama
- Outstanding Comedy
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Reality Competition Program
- Outstanding Variety Series
- Outstanding Reality Host
- Outstanding Animated Program
- Outstanding Game Show
We may only be half through the 2026 TV schedule at this point, but it's that time of year when we get to celebrate all of the most amazing performances, writing, direction and more from everything we've watched in the last year. This time around, we won't have The Studio and Adolescence sweeping all the major categories, so there may very well be some surprises to look forward to. (At least anywhere that The Pitt isn't nominated.)
The yearly nomination announcements are happening today, with The Bear's Liza Colón-Zayas and Widow's Bay co-star Jeff Hiller on hand to make the announcements. (All my non-existent votes go to Widow's Bay for all the awards, even TV movie.) This year's telecast will be hosted by Law & Order: SVU great and Knicks superfan Mariska Hargitay, who will hopefully have a fun way to stymie long acceptances speeches like Nate Bargatze did last year.
I've also added my own predictions for who will come out on top in each category, and it'll be fairly obvious which ones I'm talking about.
Outstanding Drama Series
- The Diplomat
- The Gilded Age
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Paradise
- CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Margo's Got Money Troubles
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- Widow's Bay
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- All Her Fault
- The Beast in Me
- Beef
- DTF St. Louis
- CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Love Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
- Chase Infiniti, The Testaments
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
- Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo, Task
- Rufus Sewell, The Diplomat
- CINEMABLEND PREDICTS: Noah Wyle, The Pitt