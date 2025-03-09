SNL Introduced Lady Gaga’s Husband Lord Gaga, And It Turned Out To Be An Elaborate Set-Up To Dunk On Colin Jost
Oh the shame he would feel!
You can usually tell where an SNL sketch is going. I’m not saying you can see every joke coming in advance, but more often than not, you can understand the tone and the basic premise within thirty seconds. Now and again, however, the comedy staple still has the ability to surprise, as we saw last night when a cute little Weekend Update bit that seemed designed to work in fun Lady Gaga references suddenly turned into an extended dunk on Colin Jost.
The sketch in question stars veteran Mikey Day as Lord Gaga, a British Aristocrat and husband to Lady Gaga who is just happy his wife found a hobby she can enjoy. Throughout the bit, Colin Jost keeps trying to convince Lord Gaga that his wife is actually very popular and probably makes a lot of money from singing. After a few fun back and forths, Lord Gaga finally snaps and says whatever she makes certainly isn’t as much as his textile empire. He then launches into a rant about how emasculating it would be as a man to have a wife whose salary dwarfs your own.
The subtext, of course, is that Jost’s wife Scarlett Johansson is one of the biggest movie stars in the world and makes significantly more money than he does. That’s not to say he doesn’t earn a nice living as Weekend Update host and one of the more famous stars on SNL, but there’s no way it’s anywhere close to Johansson who was a major star in multiple Marvel movies and has been nominated for multiple Oscars.
It takes the crowd a little bit to catch onto exactly what’s going on, but when they do, it’s obvious they cannot get enough of the premise. Every time Mikey Day digs into another “I would die” or “What a nightmare”, the crowd roars with approval. You can check out the full segment below…
Fortunately, Jost seems to have a great sense of humor about such things. He’s always a good sport about the infamous joke swaps with Michael Che, and a good number of those contain references to his relationship with Johansson. In the most recent joke swap, she even appeared on a split screen while he was forced to read jokes about her.
As for the rest of SNL, Lady Gaga crushed it as host and musical guest. Fans couldn’t get enough of Mother Monster’s artsy and chaotic song performances, and as always, she jumped in the deep end and wasn’t afraid to get weird in her sketches. I’m very confident she’ll be invited back to do double duty again at some point in the future. Exactly when that’ll be, however, is unclear. The show hasn’t announced any upcoming hosts or even dates it’ll return with new episodes. That typically means we’re in for a few week break, but we’ll just have to wait and see.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Mack Rawden is the Editor-In-Chief of CinemaBlend. He first started working at the publication as a writer back in 2007 and has held various jobs at the site in the time since including Managing Editor, Pop Culture Editor and Staff Writer. He now splits his time between working on CinemaBlend’s user experience, helping to plan the site’s editorial direction and writing passionate articles about niche entertainment topics he’s into. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in English (go Hoosiers!) and has been interviewed and quoted in a variety of publications including Digiday. Enthusiastic about Clue, case-of-the-week mysteries, a great wrestling promo and cookies at Disney World. Less enthusiastic about the pricing structure of cable, loud noises and Tuesdays.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Grey’s Anatomy Actor Jason George Explains What It’s Like Filming Amidst Schmitt And Yasuda’s Departure
I’ve Been Concerned About 9-1-1’s Eddie Possibly Moving To Texas, And Now The EP’s Latest Comments Really Make Me Nervous