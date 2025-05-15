Scarlett Johansson's SNL Finale Promo Is Very Jurassic Themed, But Weekend Update's Michael Che May Be A Bigger Threat Than Any Dinosaurs

This weekend could be make or break for some Saturday Night Live fans. With several high profile departures speculated for the 50th season’s finale, the 2025 TV schedule may be the last for some key players. That sort of energy is infused in the ad for upcoming SNL host Scarlett Johansson’s season finale gig, which happens to be a beautiful moment of synergy between Jurassic World Rebirth and the rumors that Weekend Update’s anchors might be departing.

Whatever the Season 50 finale holds for the current cast, the promo for Scarlett Johansson's hosting gig has her running for her life.... but she might have more to fear from Michael Che's comedy than any hungry dinosaurs. Take a look:

Scarlett Johansson Is Saved From Colin Jost By Sarah Sherman - YouTube Watch On

I think we may have officially seen the peak gag in the comedy subgenre known as “Colin Jost is a Loser.” Getting tranq darted by Sarah Sherman, dressed as if she’s ready to see a raptor eat, is a pretty big punchline.

But to throw in that extra bit of spice you can find through your Peacock subscription , she gets to deliver that line about how Michael Che told her to “take care of Jost.” That’s exactly what you’d expect ahead of what might be the final Che/Jost Joke Swap, thanks to those rumors Colin Jost will be leaving after Season 50.

And considering those rumors of Mikey Day’s Saturday Night Live exit recently came back to the spotlight, it’s a touchy time. Anyone interested in what Lorne Michaels’ late-night comedy landmark will look like in the fall likely has their favorites, and maybe the only way to make sure anybody truly stays put is to have Sarah Sherman “take care” of them.

It certainly beats the other option that I like to imagine NBC has on the table: releasing a pack of Velociraptors into Studio 8H on finale night. It’d be a grand gesture that proves the network is a cruel god, and that no one leaves SNL in the milestone season. Surely that’s the only explanation for why we didn’t see an actual dinosaur in this dinosaur mini-thriller, right?

(Image credit: NBC/Broadway Video)

So let’s get ready for Scarlett Johansson to kick off the final Saturday Night Live episode of Season 50, with musical guest Bad Bunny, this Saturday at 11:35 PM ET on NBC. Anything could happen with a pair like that taking the stage, and if we’re not going to get a raptor massacre, then can we please get a surprise Pedro Pascal cameo for “Protective Mom 3?”

Last, but not least, Jurassic World Rebirth will be in theaters on July 2. You know, just in case you somehow forgot during all this dinosaur talk that this franchise is still a thing.