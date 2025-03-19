There Was Speculation Good Morning America Was Getting The Disney Axe. What's Really Happening

The media industry has seen its fair share of ups and downs just over the last several years. Layoffs have affected not only more traditional news outlets but massive networks as well. The Disney-owned ABC News has been dealing with those as of late, and it was rumored that it was going to take a toll on one of the company’s most prized institutions. Per reports, it seemed that Good Morning America was going to be eviscerated, especially when it came to the show’s third hour. Now, as the 2025 TV schedule pushes on, we have new details.

Earlier in March, it was reported that due to massive layoffs at The Walt Disney Company, GMA3: What You Need to Know had essentially been “gutted.” GMA3 executive producer Catherine McKenzie was even let go as a result of the cuts. The reported restructuring efforts reportedly led to the elimination of 200 positions in total. Sources alleged, at the time, that morale at the company was low due to the major staffing adjustments being made.

Yet it seems reports of What You Need to Know’s demise weren’t exactly on point. A source spoke to The New York Post, and it sounds like viewers have no reason to fret. It seems the Alphabet Network has “no intention of doing away with” the program. They further reiterated that “the show is not going away and the anchors aren’t going away.” Nevertheless, the other company-wide changes do mark a shift in the brand’s direction, and ABC News President Almin Karamehmedovic acknowledged that in an internal memo sent to employees:

The entire industry has been challenged, and restructuring the way we operate has, unfortunately, had an impact on some of our colleagues. As we look ahead, our mission is simple: straightforward journalism.

Originally introduced as GMA Day in 2018, GMA3 went through several phases of development before reaching its current state. At one point, the show was even hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, before that iteration was canceled. By the fall of 2020, it morphed into a more straightforward news telecast, with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes tapped to host it.

All of this speculation surrounding Good Morning America’s third hour comes a few years after the show was linked to a bit of drama involving its hosts at the time. T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s relationship was divulged and the two were ultimately taken off the air. By early 2023, the pair signed exit agreements and parted ways with the network. With that, Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan were hired to replace them as permanent hosts.

Corporate cuts aren’t foreign to the House of Mouse and its various brands, as ABC employees have been laid off at various points over the past several years. Disney’s sports branch, ESPN, also faced high-profile cuts back in 2023. Given the state of the industry, analysts and talent alike have expressed concerns about the future.

For right now, though, it seems that GMA3 isn't in danger of being axed. It’ll still be intriguing to see just how ABC News – as well as its peers – continue to navigate a media landscape that continues to evolve.