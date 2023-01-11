Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes: A Timeline Of Everything We Know About The GMA3 Co-Hosts’ Alleged Affair

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, co-anchors of ABC’s GMA3: What You Need to Know found themselves in a frenzy of media attention and public speculation after photos were published just after Thanksgiving of the colleagues on what appeared to be a series of romantic outings. The duo, who have worked together on Good Morning America’s third hour since 2020, were known to be close friends , but both of them were also still married to their respective spouses. The weeks that followed have been filled with conjecture about the alleged affair, with questions surrounding the state of their relationship and their futures as employees of ABC News .

Let’s take a look at a timeline of everything we know about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ alleged affair.

November 30: Photos Are Released Of The Co-Hosts Showing PDA On Weekend Getaway

The Daily Mail broke the story of T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach’s rumored relationship, posting multiple photos of the pair drinking at a bar and spending time at each other’s places. Some of the pics showed the couple holding hands in their Uber, and Holmes appeared to be getting a little handsy on a weekend getaway in Upstate New York.

Word of the alleged affair spread further after an old social media post T.J. Holmes had shared in honor of his and Marilee Fiebig’s 10th anniversary went viral , with the ABC anchor saying that “despite my best efforts, she remained married to me.”

December 2: T.J. Holmes And Amy Robach Return To GMA3 Amid Questions About When Their Relationship Turned Romantic

The co-hosts seemed to acknowledge the media attention their relationship was getting on the air of GMA3’s December 2 episode. T.J. Holmes joked that he wanted the week “to keep going and going and going,” while Amy Robach replied, “Speak for yourself.” The two were forced to deactivate their social media accounts amid backlash from the accusations that they’d engaged in extramarital affairs, despite each having separated from their spouses in August.

Reports varied on when exactly the couple’s relationship had become more than professional, with Daily Mail alleging they’d been seeing each other since June, when they traveled together to London to cover Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Page Six said it had been since March, when they trained together for the New York City Half Marathon. However, a source for People claimed nothing happened between the colleagues until after their respective marriages were over.

December 2: Reports Spread Of A Previous Affair For T.J. Holmes

Just days after news of the rumored affair broke, it was revealed that T.J. Holmes had been involved in a previous workplace affair . According to reports, the married news anchor was involved in a three-year relationship with a former Good Morning America producer around 2017. A third affair with a co-worker — another former ABC employee — was also revealed, though details were scarce.

December 5: ABC News Pulls Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Off The Air

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the decision to remove the couple from the GMA3 broadcast , citing an “internal and external distraction.” At the time she said the relationship was not a violation of company policy, but reports had already begun to surface about some of their colleagues’ displeasure about the relationship . Amy Robach’s 20/20 co-anchor David Muir was reportedly “not having it,” as insiders said “every anchor” was upset about the drama she and T.J. Holmes had caused. Some who were in the know about the relationship allegedly said they felt like they had been keeping a secret they shouldn’t have had to keep.

December 8: ABC News Starts An Internal Investigation

Despite Kim Godwin’s previous statement that the co-hosts had not violated policy, ABC News began an investigation into whether Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were in breach of their contracts, which could include actions like using company vehicles to meet romantically or pressuring staffers to keep quiet about the relationship.

December 12: Kim Godwin Says Robach And Holmes Will Remain Off The Air

The ABC News president provided an update a week after the initial news of the suspension, acknowledging the continued distraction for the employees and confirming that Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes would remain off the air until the review was complete. No timeline was given for their decision.

December 15: Amy Robach And T.J. Holmes Are Spotted Out Together

Despite sources previously saying they “ wouldn’t dare be caught together ” with the ABC trying to determine their futures with the company, Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were spotted leaving his New York City apartment and walking a few blocks to have lunch at The Capital Grille. It was the first public sighting of the couple since news of their relationship broke, and Twitter users had some pretty funny thoughts about the new photos.

December 26: The Co-Anchors Seemingly Spend The Holidays Together

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes seemed to prove they were done hiding their relationship , as they were photographed at the Atlanta airport together the day after Christmas. Multiple sources reported the benched GMA3 anchors were not wearing their wedding rings, and Holmes had his arm around Robach as they walked. A source claimed they were spending the holidays — and, in fact, all of their time — together, as Holmes’ wife traveled with their daughter to Washington and Andrew Shue was pictured in a Robach-less family photo with his three sons.

After apparently visiting Amy Robach’s Georgia stomping grounds, the couple traveled to Miami, where they packed on the PDA ahead of the new year.

December 28: T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce From Marilee Fiebig

T.J. Holmes took a step to officially end his marriage after almost 13 years, filing for divorce from Marilee Fiebig on December 28. On January 4, the immigration attorney broke her silence about her estranged husband’s new relationship, with her lawyer releasing a statement that read:

During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter. To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible. Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J.'s lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter.

The relationship between the colleagues seems to be in full swing, even as their fate at ABC News hangs in the balance. There have been plenty of opinions — even possibly from their fellow ABC employees on The View — about the situation, as sources have suggested Amy Robach has allegedly lost most of her friends at the network. There’s even been speculation that some higher-ups at the network are looking into possible replacements for her and T.J. Holmes .

