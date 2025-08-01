Lindsay Lohan Totally Method Dressed For The Latest Freakier Friday Premiere, And I Can’t Decide If I’m More Obsessed With Her Lavender Dress Or Guitar Purse
We know Zendaya and Margot Robbie are queens of method dressing for the movies they’re promoting; however, I think we need to add Lindsay Lohan and her Freakier Friday looks to that list. That’s because she hasn’t just been dressing to fit the theme of her project on the 2025 movie schedule; she’s also bringing all the nostalgia by paying homage to the original Freaky Friday with a lavender dress and guitar purse.
In the lead-up to Freakier Friday’s release, Lindsay Lohan’s fashion game has been top-notch. She embraced Barbiecore for a few of the Freaky Friday sequel's events, and she paid homage to one of her other classics, The Parent Trap, at others. However, this lavender look she rocked that even included a little guitar purse, pun intended, for the UK premiere is by far my favorite, take a look:
I truly cannot decide if I'm more obsessed with the dress or the purse. However, I think that's perfectly fine, because ultimately they work together to create a cohesive and nostalgic outfit.
Now, without even knowing the reference, I would have been obsessed with this sparkly light purple gown by Ludovic de Saint Sernin. It’s a custom metallic mesh dress with “golden shadow Swarovski crystal embellishments.” Talk about opulent and utterly stunning!
However, the reference and nostalgia make it a million times better (which is saying a lot because it was already perfection). I had a hunch that this gown directly referenced the final scene in Freaky Friday. However, Lohan’s stylist Andrew Mukamal – who is notably also Margot Robbie’s stylist – confirmed it when he posted her look on Instagram alongside a still image from the OG movie.
As you can see in my screenshot from Freaky Friday below, the details in Lohan’s premiere look lineup almost perfectly with Anna’s wedding look from the final scene of the 2003 film:
I mean, it goes all the way down to the guitar purse, which I’m also obsessed with, and you can see below in detail, by the way! Seriously, all these little details make me even more enthralled with this ensemble Lindsay Lohan and her team pulled together for this event.
As someone who recently re-watched Freaky Friday with my Disney+ subscription and is so excited to see this long-awaited sequel, the star’s premiere outfit was like the cherry on top. It truly highlighted my biggest hope for this movie, which is that it will be a project that leans into everything we love about the original while also providing a fresh perspective and take.
It seems like that will happen too, based on Freakier Friday’s trailer, as we see that Lohan’s Anna and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Tess switch bodies with Anna’s daughter and soon-to-be step-daughter instead of each other.
So, get excited, folks, because I think this movie, which hits theaters on August 8, will rock, just like Lohan did in that purple dress at the end of Freaky Friday and on the red carpet of Freakier Friday’s premiere.
