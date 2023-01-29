Star Trek And The Last Of Us Actress Annie Wersching Is Dead At 45

Annie Wersching, arguably best known for her roles in beloved genre fare, including Star Trek: Picard and The Last Of Us video game, has died. News of Wersching's passing was first reported online via a GoFundMe page started by friend and fellow actress, Ever Carradine, and fans of Wersching and her career are in mourning as they acknowledge the loss of a talented actress.

The GoFundMe page, which was set up to support Annie Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, and their three sons - Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie - stated that she was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020. Carradine noted that Wersching wanted to fight her battle and deal with her medical issues in private, so that she could live life publicly on her own terms. The money collected will go to Full so that he can mourn with his children and handle the proceedings without the pressure of needing to work.

News of Annie Wersching's passing was also confirmed by Deadline. In a prepared statement, Wersching's husband, Stephen Full, paid homage to his late wife:

There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught us not to wait for adventure to find you. ‘Go find it. It’s everywhere.’ And find it we shall. As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing. Bye, my Buddie. ‘I love you, little family.'

Annie Wersching was a prolific television actress with multiple notable roles over the years. Those with a Paramount+ subscription can partake in some of her latest work in Star Trek: Picard, in which she gained the praise of actor Jonathan Frakes and others with her portrayal of a different incarnation of the popular Borg Queen character. It was something of a full-circle role for Wersching, whose TV career started with a one-off role on Star Trek: Enterprise back in 2002.

Those who enjoyed the award-winning The Last Of Us video games will undoubtedly recognize Annie Wersching for her voice-acting and motion-capture work as Tess. The character was portrayed by Fringe vet Anna Torv in HBO's live-action adaptation, which featured Tess' biggest scene in its second episode, all of which has sparked a renewed interest in her game role, which was revised for last year's Part I remaster for the PS5. Perhaps some gamers will be encouraged to pick up the game for the first time after hearing the news of Wersching's passing.

Annie Wersching touched a lot of fandoms over the years thanks to her roles in many popular franchises such as 24, her role as Rosalind in The Rookie, and Timeless. She's also forever immortalized in The Vampire Diaries universe as Lily Salvatore, the mother of Damon and Stefan. No doubt there will be many former co-stars as well as fans paying their respects on the internet over the coming days.

CinemaBlend would like to offer its condolences to the friends and family of actress Annie Wersching and wish them well during this troubling time. Hopefully, the tributes and stories will continue to roll in as we celebrate the life of this talented actress.