The Last Of Us' Gabriel Luna And Catherine O'Hara Recreated A Photo From Their First Movie 16 Years Ago, And I Can't Get Over His Smooth Baby Face

It’s not uncommon for actors to work together on multiple TV or movie projects. Tina Fey & Amy Poehler and Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell are just a few of the acting duos that can be mentioned. The Last of Us Season 2 co-stars Gabriel Luna and Catherine O’Hara now have a couple of shared credits, too.. Years before working alongside each other on the post-apocalyptic drama series (airing amid the 2025 TV schedule), they worked together on a movie. The stars recreated a BTS pic from the film, and Luna looks so youthful.

16 years ago, Catherine O’Hara and Gabriel Luna worked together on the TV film Temple Grandin, which is, coincidentally, also an HBO production. The movie focuses on the titular Grandin, an ethologist who revolutionized the way in which cattle and other livestock are treated on ranches and slaughter houses. Luna made note of his long-standing connection to his co-star by sharing two BTS photos. The first shows them in a trailer from their time working on the movie and the other is taken from production on TLoU. Check it out:

I don’t know what’s more adorable: the photos – which are staged identically – or the lovely caption that the former Ghost Rider portrayer added to his post. The fact that he’s had the opportunity to work with “Catherine the Great” multiple times is so cool, and I’m quite envious. Ultimately, I’d say that both actors have aged well, though I have to say I can’t get over just how young Gabriel Luna looks in the flashback pic. The now-42-year-old actor’s skin looked as smooth as a baby’s. Take a look at his lovely message:

Catherine the Great. I’ve had the privilege of working with Catherine O’Hara twice. The first time was 16 years ago on a HBO movie called Temple Grandin in Austin TX. I was on for only a day and she made me feel like a regular. Flash forward to our first day together on The Last of Us and I asked her and our make up department head, Rebecca, to help me recreate the photograph we took back in [the] day. Came out pretty good.

The fact that the Terminator: Dark Fate actor kept that photo would seemingly indicate that he appreciated the opportunity to work with Catherine O’Hara at that point in his career. I know I’d be fanboying over O’Hara, who was nominated for a Primetime Emmy for her role in Temple Grandin. Fate can work in mysterious ways and, in this case, it’s wonderful that it worked in a way that allowed these two talented actors to work together again.

Speaking of their most recent work, for The Last of Us’ latest season (which can be streamed with a Max subscription), Gabriel Luna reprises his role as Tommy Miller. Catherine O’Hara, on the other hand, plays psychotherapist Gail, an entirely new character not present in the games on which the show is based. Both stars play their roles perfectly, and I was quite happy when Gail and Tommy had an incredibly personal conversation during the season’s third episode, “The Path,” which tackles the aftermath of THAT Joel tragedy.

Hopefully, we’ll have the opportunity to see Tommy and Gail chop it up a bit more before the season comes to an end. At the same time, I’m hopeful that the Luna/O’Hara dynamic remains strong off camera. I’d love to see them work together again at some point. In the meantime, though, I’m just going to keep admiring Luna’s sweet throwback photo – and try not to be envious of how flawless his skin looked.

Watch the two stars on The Last of Us, which airs new episodes on HBO at 9 p.m. ET on Sundays.