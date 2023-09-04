The Story Behind How CBS Head Honcho Turned Two And A Half Men Around After Charlie Sheen's Disastrous Exit

It’s fair to say Two and a Half Men is one of the most successful TV shows to ever hit the airwaves. Chuck Lorre and Lee Aronsohn’s raunchy comedy notched strong ratings and landed a few Primetime Emmys during its 12-season run. However, while there were certainly peaks along the way, there were also valleys. The biggest hurdle the sitcom faced was the disastrous exit of lead actor Charlie Sheen in 2011. Ultimately though, the series rebounded and ran for another several years. Some may think they know the entire story of how production bounced back, but they may not be aware of the instrumental role former CBS Entertainment chairwoman Nina Tassler played in the show ultimately turning around.

The hit series’ outlook appeared quite grim following the actor’s firing, which came after he’d been on the show for eight seasons. Most probably know by now that he was ultimately replaced by Ashton Kutcher , who joined Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones and the rest of the cast as a new character. Of course, that switch-up didn’t happen overnight, as a number of moving pieces had to come together. And in the grand scheme of things, it’s great that Nina Tassler was around during that time.

What Happened When Charlie Sheen Exited Two And A Half Men

To better understand the seriousness of the situation, we first need to discuss the reasons why Charlie Sheen left Two and a Half Men . Sheen was actually intent on living in the spring of 2010 but changed his tune after agreeing to a hefty new contract. Months after finalizing his deal, which stipulated that he receive $2 million per episode, he began making headlines for wild partying and reported cocaine use. By early 2011, Sheen entered rehab and the show went on hiatus in the interim. It seemed the Major League star was nearly ready to return to work but, eventually, he began making inflammatory comments about Chuck Lorre. At least one of those was deemed antisemitic as well.

There was subsequently much speculation regarding the star’s future on the show and, ultimately, he was officially fired by CBS and Warner Bros. Television in March 2011. The actor eventually filed a $100 million lawsuit against WBTV and Chuck Lorre and claimed he was filing on behalf of TAAHM’s cast and crew, though he was listed as the only plaintiff. The Charlie Harper actor made the legal move in the hopes of gaining some of the cash he’d lost from the Season 8 episodes that were left unproduced since the series shut down production due to his departure.

Needless to say, the situation wasn’t looking all that pretty, and some even theorized that Two and a Half Men might just end following that ordeal. But there was a light at the end of the tunnel, and Nina Tassler was instrumental in guiding that train.

How Nina Tassler Ultimately Saved The Day At CBS

The veteran exec apparently didn’t back down when it came to the situation that befell Two and a Half Men. She, Chuck Lorre and co. eventually went to work trying to find another suitable co-lead for the show. They ultimately landed on That ‘70s Show alum Ashton Kutcher, and it turns out Tassler had a key professional connection that helped make it happen. Apparently, she had long been friendly with Kutcher’s lawyer, Robert Offer, and that relationship helped get the wheels moving, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

In that same piece, the exec was praised for the way in which she handled the situation. Ex-CBS Corporation CEO Les Moonves praised her at the time, saying that the company “turned disaster into success, and she had a lot to do with it.” During the fall of 2011, Men scored high ratings and continued to perform well throughout its ninth season. The network head would ultimately step down from her post in 2015, which is ironically the same year the sitcom concluded.

It takes a village to make a high-profile TV show work but, in this case, a considerable amount of credit should go to Nina Tassler, who seemingly kept the situation moving when a path forward seemed uncertain. So anyone who’s glad the comedy didn’t bow out in 2011 due to Charlie Sheen’s exit might want to tip their hat to Tassler.