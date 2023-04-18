Charlie Sheen Set For Big TV Return With Chuck Lorre 12 Years After Two And A Half Men Hullabaloo

Chuck Lorre is easily one of the biggest names in TV and, in recent years, he’s been aiming to make his mark in the streaming world with comedies like The Kominsky Method and Disjointed. Back in October, Lorre also landed his first HBO Max show – a comedy called How to Be a Bookie. The super producer has assembled a cast that’s led by Sebastian Maniscalco and, now, he’s added another familiar face. In a very surprising turn of events, Lorre is reteaming with Charlie Sheen for the sitcom, and it marks a major return to TV for the actor. Said development also comes 12 years after that widely publicized Two and a Half Men hullabaloo.

The Wall Street star, who is set to serve as a recurring character on this latest offering from HBO Max, which is officially being rebranded as Max this coming May. Variety didn’t reveal any specifics in regard to the actor’s role but, based on the series creator’s knack for creating funny and flawed characters, I’d bet that he has something truly comical in mind.

If I’m being completely honest, I certainly wouldn’t have seen this coming, especially considering what happened over a decade ago. The star began playing devil-may-care jingle writer Charlie Harper on Two and a Half Men in 2003. After the show became a hit, Charlie Sheen would become the highest paid comic actor on TV. Things hit a snag in early 2011 amid the eighth season, however, when the Major League alum entered a rehabilitation program for substance abuse. During that time, Sheen proceeded to make disparaging remarks about Chuck Lorre as well as co-star Jon Cryer and Sheen was soon fired by Warner Bros. TV and CBS. Alleged details on Sheen’s explosive last day on set have also been leaked in the time since.

The highly paid entertainer would go on to have a public meltdown and, amid that period, he’d mention during interviews that he was “winning” and possessed “tiger blood.” All the while, Two and a Half Men moved forward without him and eventually cast Ashton Kutcher to replace him and play a new role. Despite everything, Chuck Lorre and co. did approach their former leading man about returning for the final episode in 2015. However, Charlie Sheen ultimately didn’t appear in the finale because he disagreed with the direction of the story. Sheen subsequently called out the apparent diss that happened in the closing moments, which saw a piano get dropped on him along with Lorre.

Keeping all of this in mind, it seemed very unlikely that the two former collaborators would ever reunite. But as Jeff Goldblum’s Ian Malcolm once ominously said, “Life, uh… finds a way.” (Or in this case, I suppose it was cash and creativity that found a way.) Regardless of why they opted to join forces again, I’m just glad that it’s happening.

How to Be a Bookie, which received an eight-episode order from HBO Max, sees Sebastian Maniscalco play a longtime bookmaker named Danny. Viewers will catch up with him as he attempts to adapt in a world where sports gambling is becoming legal in most spaces. The Los Angeles resident will also have to contend with clients while balancing his work and home lives. Also part of the cast are Vanessa Ferlito, Jorge Garcia, Omar J. Dorsey and Andrea Anders.

Chuck Lorre has an excellent track record, so I’ll give him the benefit of the doubt when it comes to the quality of this latest show. One can’t help but wonder if his relationship with Charlie Sheen will hold steady this time around. But it may be fair to assume that the two men have learned from their past working relationship. Plus, both must’ve really felt passionate about this role and project if they were willing to work together again. Let’s hope they’re able to generate plenty of laughs.

Make sure that you have a Max, or for now, HBO Max subscription so that you can watch How to Be a Bookie when it premieres. You can also stream all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men using a Peacock subscription.