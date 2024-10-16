‘I Sweat When I Think About That’: The Story Behind Modern Family’s Julie Bowen Auditioning For Claire And Why She Nearly Missed Out On The Role

Over the course of network TV history, there have been shows that have changed the way we look at sitcoms, and, when talking about great ensemble comedies, Modern Family is easily at the top of the list. It’s among the best sitcoms of all time in great part because of its storytelling and impeccable cast. Now, Julie Bowen -- who famously played Claire Dunphy excellently -- is opening up about auditioning to join the cast, and believe it or not, she nearly missed out on the role.

The Happy Gilmore star joined Andy Richter on his podcast, The Three Questions, to talk about Modern Family, the Sandler sequel and her new show Hysteria! which will air on Peacock as a part of the 2024 TV schedule, amongst other things. Later in the episode, both Richter and Bowen were recounting their earlier days and the beginnings of the ABC megahit. The Totally Killer alum revealed she was pregnant at the time and auditioning for another show she had a better chance of landing. She said of the timeframe:

I didn't think I got Modern Family because I was so pregnant. And so I was testing for two pilots at once, which is what you have to do. … You had to declare what your first position was. And so I was testing for two pilots, and I wanted Modern Family, but [on] the other show, the character was pregnant. And I was like, 'I've got a shot at that one.' So I put the other one in first position.

Like Bowen, other stars have had their doubts about their careers while being pregnant, but luckily for her, the show wanted her. She even recounted getting a call about the potential job from one of the creators of the show:

I’ll never forget [EP] Steve Levitan calling me being like, ‘Are you out of your mind!’ And I said, ‘I’m never gonna get Modern Family. You guys keep calling me in and staring at my big, giant stomach.’ I was like, ‘I would love to do that job.’ … I said, ‘I need the job.’ Like you need the job that’s going to pay the bills, that’s got legs. I said, ‘If I put you in first position, I might not get anything.’ And then he was like, ‘Put us in first position.’ … They wouldn’t let me [switch it back]. But it all worked out. I sweat when I think about that. This close…

It did more than just work out, the sitcom was a massive hit!

The Dunphy’s and the rest of the family were on air for a whopping 11 seasons and for good reason–from the funny and relatable storylines, the characters’ relationships, and the cast’s chemistry, the series was a big hit from the jump. And while the show ended less than five years ago and although they all grew up and changed over the course of it, it was still hard to see them go.

I’m not sure the comedy would be the same without Bowen playing Claire, and the creators clearly felt the same. Let’s thank the TV gods we don’t have to think about what could have been too much, especially with the teasing of reunions in the air.

If you’re interested in watching Julie Bowen and co. in Modern Family, it’s available to stream with a Peacock subscription or Hulu subscription.