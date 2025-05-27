The (Very Funny) Modern Family Line Lily's Actress Says She Gets Quoted At Over And Over And Over

Modern Family may have ended over five years ago, but the show remains as beloved as ever. To this day, it’s one of the funniest shows streaming on Hulu, and many who watch the ABC sitcom can name their favorite character right off the bat. Personally, Lily Tucker-Pritchett is my favorite because of her sassiness and quick wit. Now her actress, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, is revealing the very funny quote fans always say to her, and it totally proves my point.

Anyone who watches Modern Family knows that Lily can say some pretty out of pocket things, and it’s what makes her such a fun and lovable character. She has a lot of iconic quotes, but there is one that has stuck out to a lot of people. After watching a clip from Modern Family, the actress shared with ET that she gets quoted one pretty hilarious line all the time, which, out of context, may be taken the wrong way, and it makes it even better:

My comment section, I can post anything and there will be at least one comment that's like, 'I hate Vietnam!’

The scene and quote in question come from Modern Family Season 4, Episode 19, “The Future Dunphys,” when Mitch, Cam, and Gloria take Lily to a Vietnamese restaurant to help her get more in touch with her heritage. It may not be the best episode from the classic sitcom, but it's a favorite.

Lily doesn’t want to learn more about Vietnam and yells, very loudly, in the Vietnamese restaurant, “I hate Vietnam” more than once. It turns into one of the funniest scenes that also includes Lily saying, “I’m gay!” as Mitch tells her she’s not. That leads to her being confused and Jesse Tyler Ferguson's character realizing he’s turning into his father despite being gay himself.

Lily later says she wants to have something in common with her dads, which is why she said she was gay and that she hated Vietnam. Although the reasoning for why she said what she said turns into a sweet one, it’s still a pretty hilarious scene. And the fact that over 10 years after the episode first aired, Anderson-Emmons can’t seem to go anywhere online and probably out in public without at least one person bringing it up makes it even better.

Hulu: 30-Day Free Trial

Both the ad-supported and commercial-free plans Hulu offers provide full access to its catalog, which includes new and returning shows, like The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, as well as beloved older programs, like Modern Family. You can get a month for free too, and then pay $9.99 per month after.

That being said, although it seems like Anderson-Emmons doesn’t mind getting quoted that very unfortunate yet funny line and is grateful for her experience on Modern Family, the 17-year-old doesn’t recommend child acting. She was only 2 years old when she landed the role as Lily and has taken a step back from acting since the show ended to be a regular teenager. Previously, she also shared that people should wait to go into acting until they know it’s what they want to do.

It's hard to imagine how different things would have been had Aubrey Anderson-Emmons not played Lily. The character probably wouldn’t have had much spunk and sass, and legendary lines would just not be as iconic, which really says a lot.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fans can watch the episode referenced in this story as well as the entire series with a Hulu subscription.