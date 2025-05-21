Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson Recalls His Dad Asking Him Why He Plays ‘So Many Gay Parts’ And Explains Why He Wanted To Play Mitchell
What an honest take.
Modern Family is one of the best sitcoms of all time, and fans continue to re-watch it in the years since it wrapped. The Modern Family cast was stacked, and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson earned five consecutive Emmy nominations for playing Mitchell Pritchett. And he recently opened up about a conversation he had with his father about playing gay roles, and how ultimately it brought him together.
Modern Family (which is streaming with a Hulu subscription) first came out back in 2009, before marriage equality and conversations about LGBTQ+ representation in the media. On a recent episode of his podcast Dinner's On Me with Jesse Tyler Ferguson, he told guest Luke Macfarlane about how his father originally struggled in seeing him play queer characters... especially on TV. In the actor's own words:
This is likely a sentiment that many queer people know all too well. There are sometimes stages to acceptance for families of LGBTQ+ people, especially when there's a generational gap. And when Ferguson's father had questions and concerns about him playing Mitch on TV, it actually opened up the opportunity for them to have an honest conversation.
While Ferguson has played straight roles before, he definitely has played some very memorable queer men. That includes playing Carl Dad in the original Broadway cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, as well as his recent Tony-winning performance in Take Me Out. Later in the podcast, the actor shared why taking the role in Modern Family was so important to him at the time. As he put it:
While the actors from Modern Family bonded in their years on the show, it sounds like it also brought Ferguson and his father closer together. And like he said, portraying a healthy same-sex relationship for the show's long tenure on the air did help to open and change minds. After all, the sitcom was wildly popular.
Indeed, the world (and TV industry) changed throughout Modern Family's whopping 11-season fun. Audiences noticed that Mitchell and Cam were far less affectionate than the other couples, which seemingly inspired the show to finally show the two men kissing. The characters' wedding was also another major milestone, especially after marriage equality was finally passed in the United States.
Modern Family is streaming in its entirety on Hulu and new episodes of Dinner's On Me premiere Tuesdays. Unfortunately, Mitch and Cam's spinoff isn't happening anymore.
