Survivor Host Jeff Probst Opens Up About Carolyn After She Got Mad At Him At Tribal Council

I’d call this past episode of Survivor The Carolyn Episode, but let’s be honest, there have already been a lot of episodes this season that could be The Carolyn Episode. Last night was among the better ones, however, as she gave fans the full experience. She went off on Yam Yam and Carson about leaving her out of the Frannie vote, played an Idol as part of a blindside and gave host Jeff Probst an all-time classic evil eye at Tribal Council to name a few.

That evil eye and the ensuing exchange between Carolyn and Jeff attracted a ton of attention on Twitter after the episode aired. The host even commented on it during his On Fire podcast and revealed his feelings toward Carolyn and being called out at Tribal Council. First, though, let’s back up and set the scene, which will obviously include big spoilers for Survivor Season 44 Episode 11.

So, Carolyn has been getting progressively more annoyed at Danny. She’s tried to rally votes against him a few times and has repeatedly said to her allies that she doesn’t trust him. Last night at Tribal Council, Carolyn explained how the game can be unnerving in that one day everyone is meditating together and being best friends and then the next day, they’re all conspiring and scheming to vote each other out.

Danny was asked how he felt and very pointedly disagreed with Carolyn and talked about how some people are like first time boxers who are moving around too much. Lauren then said some people play with experience and some people play with emotion. Carolyn was clearly offended about the implication, and after admitting as much, Jeff said she might feel differently if she got more sleep.

Fans were not happy about Jeff’s comment on social media, and Carolyn clearly was not happy either. She shot him a death look. Jeff asked her if she was offended, and she said she was, before saying that it was “awkward” now. After the episode aired, Jefff used his “On Fire” podcast to talk about how he sees this season’s breakout star…

Here’s my truth about Carolyn. This is why, personally, I relate to her, that spewing truth serum, that’s how I wanna be in my life. And I mean it. I think my inner circle would say I’m close to that because I will get a little corny and say everything I’m feeling, and it’s always positive and grateful and love. But even in those times, I will overstep and say too much and then go, ‘Oh man, kind of regret that. Wish I could take it back. But Carolyn doesn’t. She just lives by it. This is who I am every second, and that includes me, if she doesn’t like something I say. I really admire that.

Carolyn got her way last night, and Danny departed the competition in seventh place. Whether that means Carolyn is now the front runner, however, is a very divisive topic. She’s had some big moments this season, but as the conversation at Tribal Council indicated, there are some who view her playing style as too emotional or out of control. It’s possible that could harm her with the jury.

Then again, it’s also possible the remaining players will flip on her. Her closest ally Yam Yam seemed to be implying that during the scenes from next week, though I’m not going to believe he turns on Carolyn until I see it for myself. In my mind, the Tika 3, which would also include Carson, are going to stick together until the final three, but we’ll just have to see how the conclusion plays out to this extremely fun and intriguing season that's been filled with everything from medical evacuations to fake idols to in-fighting .