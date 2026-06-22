Teasers For The Bold And The Beautiful & Beyond The Gates For The Week Of June 22, 2026

It’s time for CinemaBlend’s weekly teasers for Beyond the Gates and The Bold and the Beautiful, and some exciting things are hitting the shows on the 2026 TV schedule. Here’s what is on deck for this week on both shows, which you can watch with a Paramount+ subscription.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful Teasers For The Week of June 22nd, 2026

Shauna means business this week. Here's everything else that is going on, on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

Monday, June 22, 2026 (Episode #9804)

Donna finds herself in a difficult position. Bill puts pressure on Wyatt.

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Tuesday, June 23, 2026 (Episode #9805)

Dottie and Joseph are given an exclusive preview at Forrester. The date of Logan’s fashion show shocks the Forresters.

Wednesday, June 24, 2026 (Episode #9806)

Bill and Katie use Forrester to their advantage. The Forresters find themselves suddenly on the defense.

Thursday, June 25, 2026 (Episode #9807)

Will is sworn to secrecy. Things get awkward for Hope and Liam.

Friday, June 26, 2026 (Episode #9808)

Beyond The Gates Teasers For Week Of June 22nd, 2026

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(Image credit: CBS)

Beyond The Gates Teasers For Week Of June 22nd, 2026

And here are the teasers for Beyond the Gates this week!

Monday, June 22 - (Episode #313)

While Kat and Eva fight through surgery, the entire family waits in agony. Martin finds out whether he won the primary election. Anita extends an olive branch to Leslie while Joey and Elon clash over Jacob.

Tuesday, June 23 (Episode #314)

Nicole and Ted sit vigil over their daughter. Tomas leans on the Duprees. Martin and Eva are both feeling guilt-ridden while Kat has a surreal experience.

Wednesday, June 24 (Episode #315)

Andre questions Dani's experience during the tornado while Naomi confronts Bill about having her mother on his mind. Tomas stuns Chelsea. Vernon disagrees with Anita.

Thursday, June 25 (Episode #316)

Hayley walks in on Dani and Bill having a heated exchange. Ted receives a surprise request. Anita meets with Dr. Bauer for a major update. Ashley gives Grayson some hope for the future.

Friday, June 26 (Episode #317)

Leslie's announcement induces panic. Joey has a proposition for Vanessa while Deanna seeks some much-needed advice from those she trusts. One family celebrates their shared wins while a set of siblings compete with each other.

Check back next week to see the previews as we head into a big month of July sweeps for daytime dramas!