Teasers For The Bold And The Beautiful & Beyond The Gates For The Week Of June 8, 2026

Every week, CinemaBlend is bringing you all the teasers (and some small spoilers) for two of the most popular daytime TV shows on the 2026 TV schedule: The Bold And The Beautiful and Beyond the Gates. Let's get into what's coming up for both daytime dramas! That includes the arrival of Young and the Restless characters on Beyond the Gates.

(Image credit: CBS)

Beyond The Gates Teasers For Week Of June 8, 2026

Here's what's coming up on Beyond the Gates this week, including the arrival of Victor Newman, and other characters from The Young and the Restless!

Monday, June 8 - Episode #303

The identity of The Impaler is revealed. Vanessa leans on Dani to help alleviate her anxiety. Ted and Andre update each other on the current state of their romantic relationships. Leslie is determined to secure an invitation to Martin's upcoming fundraiser.

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Tuesday, June 9 - Episode #304

Victor Newman [Y&R] touches down in Fairmont Crest. The Richardson-Smiths prepare for Martin's fundraiser. Naomi talks to Dani about her fears for Jacob's well-being. Meanwhile, Jacob locks horns with Elon at the station. Leslie crashes Mona's event.

Wednesday, June 10 - Episode #305

Jack, Diane & Kyle Abbott along with Devon and Abby [Y&R] arrive at Martin's fundraiser. Naomi convinces Ashley to join her at the club. A tornado strikes Fairmont Crest.

Thursday, June 11 - Episode #306

The country club takes a direct hit from the tornado. Bill and Dani need to rely on each other while Eva and Kat are forced to work together. Hayley ends up in close proximity to someone surprising.

Friday, June 12 - Episode #307

Joey's actions earn him favor with a VIP. Ted deals with multiple crises. The drastic measures one duo takes has extreme consequences. Anita spies something peculiar and then issues a warning.

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If you're a big fan of the likes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Beyond the Gates, and The Young and the Restless, Paramount+ is the subscription for you! Plus, you get other CBS hits like Survivor and plenty of live sports.

Get the most out of a Paramount+ subscription and sign up to its more premium plan. CinemaBlend always suggests saving big with the annual plan, working out to be as little a $10 a month.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Bold And The Beautiful Teasers For The Week Of June 8, 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 - Episode 9794

Will and Electra take their relationship to the next level. Brooke and Katie come to an understanding. Liam asks Wyatt to permanently become part of the team at Logan.

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 - Episode 9795

R.J. and Dylan grow closer. Bill and Katie look forward to the future.

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 - Episode 9796

Dylan is apprehensive about jeopardizing her role at Forrester. Hope and Deke host a mini in-house fashion preview.

Thursday, June 11, 2026 - Episode 9797

Ridge wonders if there is a new woman in R.J.’s life. Hope gets disappointing news. Fanny Greyson makes a return to Los Angeles.

Friday, June 12, 2026 - Episode 9798

Remy learns surprising information. Steffy demands answers from Katie.

Of course, if you miss any of the episodes, they are always available with a Paramount+ subscription. Check back next week for even more teasers!