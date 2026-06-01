Teasers For The Bold And The Beautiful & Beyond The Gates For The Week Of June 1, 2026

Every week, CinemaBlend is bringing you all the teasers (and minor spoilers) for two of the most popular daytime TV shows on the 2026 TV schedule: The Bold And The Beautiful and Beyond the Gates. And remember, June 9th marks the date for the big Beyond the Gates crossover event with The Young and the Restless!

(Image credit: CBS)

Beyond The Gates Teasers For Week Of June 1, 2026

The fundraiser is around the corner, and the preparations are getting underway!

Monday, June 1

Nicole decides to come clean with Ted about her fantasies. Shanice struggles with her grief. Andre confides his fears in Chelsea. Izaiah needs a straight answer from Joey. Naomi is unnerved by Jacob's determination to avenge Derek's death.

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Tuesday, June 2

The Hawthornes celebrate one of their own. Izaiah issues an ultimatum. Darlene does her best to co-exist with Eva and Leslie. Dani bestows some motherly wisdom onto her daughter. Hayley's actions keep Bill out of the family loop.

Wednesday, June 3

Nicole seeks advice from Anita while Martin doles some out to his dad. Ted does his best to comfort an overwhelmed Eva. Naomi and Smitty have a long overdue chat. Monica gives Vernon an answer regarding his job offer. Kat and Chelsea show Samantha just how much she means to them. Tyrell and Jessica make a bold move.

Thursday, June 4

Hayley and Randy discuss how their con against Bill began. Andre consoles Dani while she takes a tough stroll down memory lane. Meanwhile, Bill ruminates on both his past and present romantic relationships. Chelsea and Naomi compare notes on their parents' rocky marriage.

Friday, June 5

Vernon secures the support of his trusted friend Victor Newman [Y&R] for the upcoming fundraiser while Martin prepares for The Abbotts' arrival. Joey and Randy ready themselves for the face-to-face meeting with The Impaler. Grayson seeks Ashley's forgiveness.

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(Image credit: CBS)

The Bold And The Beautiful Teasers For The Week Of June 1, 2026

Monday, June 1

Will’s dangerous behavior has major consequences. A devastated Electra learns what really went down at the Bikini party.

Tuesday, June 2

Deke is elated that his dreams are coming true. Bill seizes an opportunity to bring Will into the family fold.

Wednesday, June 3

Ridge makes an effort to grow closer with Hope. Electra is caught in the middle of a Spencer vs. Forrester feud.

Thursday, June 4

Ridge and Steffy don’t see eye to eye when it comes to Forrester. Dylan and Electra’s friendship is on the rebound. Will and Katie share a tender mother-son moment.

Friday, June 5

Battle lines are drawn between Brooke and Katie. Wyatt contemplates joining Logan. Steffy grows suspicious about Hope’s leave of absence.

Of course, if you miss any of the episodes, they are always available with a Paramount+ subscription. Check back next week for even more teasers!