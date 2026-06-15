Teasers For The Bold And The Beautiful & Beyond The Gates For The Week Of June 15, 2026

Every week, CinemaBlend is bringing you all the teasers (and some small spoilers) for two of the most popular daytime TV shows on the 2026 TV schedule: The Bold And The Beautiful and Beyond the Gates. Let's get into what's coming up for both daytime dramas!

(Image credit: CBS)

Beyond The Gates Teasers For Week Of June 15, 2026

Here's what's coming up on Beyond the Gates this week, including what plays out in the aftermath of the tornado.

Monday, June 15 - Episode #308

In the wake of the tornado, Shanice, Ashley and Jacob rush into action when someone collapses. Meanwhile, emergency surgery is required to save a life. Nicole's update worries Samantha and Tyrell. Vanessa is frantic when she can't get in touch with Donnell or Deanna.

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Tuesday, June 16 - Episode #309

Dani battles a guilty conscience. Joey's sister pays him a visit. Ted reassures Kat while the Richardson-Smiths receive devastating news. The tornado displaces Bill and Hayley.

Wednesday, June 17 - Episode #310

Kat rages at Izaiah. Shanice offers Leslie an olive branch. Kial is there for Nicole while Jan comforts Ashley. Ted begs his daughter to do something for him.

Thursday, June 18 - Episode #311

Time is running out for someone in critical condition. Dani confronts Bill. Chelsea is a sounding board for her cousin. Carlton tips Nicole off to an urgent matter. Andre offers Izaiah support.

Friday, June 19 - Episode #312

Anita advises her granddaughter. Andre and Bill lock horns. Kat receives life-altering information. Leslie's good news quickly gets snatched away. The Hawthornes come together for one of their own. Hayley and Naomi find common ground.

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If you're a big fan of the likes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Beyond the Gates, and The Young and the Restless, Paramount+ is the subscription for you! Plus, you get other CBS hits like Survivor and plenty of live sports.

Get the most out of a Paramount+ subscription and sign up to its more premium plan. CinemaBlend always suggests saving big with the annual plan, working out to be as little a $10 a month.

(Image credit: CBS)

The Bold And The Beautiful Teasers For The Week Of June 15, 2026

Monday, June 15, 2026 - Episode 9799

Will struggles with keeping the truth from Electra. R.J. and Dylan’s level up their friendship.

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 - Episode 9800

Forrester eagerly anticipates the launch of Eric’s couture line. Steffy makes a promise to Brooke. Zende turns to Carter for advice about his future.

Wednesday, June 17, 2026 - Episode 9801

Sheila’s return leaves Taylor and Deacon on edge. Steffy’s last minute offer changes everything.

Thursday, June 18, 2026 - Episode 9802

Sheila reveals her true motives. Dylan has a new boss at Forrester.

Friday, June 19, 2026 - Episode 9803

A bold proposal from Wyatt and Shauna catches Bill's attention. Brooke celebrates a bright future with Hope.

Of course, if you miss any of the episodes, they are always available with a Paramount+ subscription. Check back next week for even more teasers!