90 Day Fiancé's Michael Ilesanmi Posts Celebration Video After Divorce From Angela Deem

It's official, one of the most notable 90 Day Fiancé couples has joined the list of duos who split after marriage. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi are officially divorced, and while I'm sure many fans are thrilled about that news, I'm not sure anyone is as excited as Michael himself.

After a saga that involved everything from Angela destroying his car to him fleeing the house in fear for his life, Michael was all smiles on Instagram following his latest court date. Fortunately, he was willing to share the moment with others and confirm the details of the agreement.

Michael Celebrated After His And Angela's Divorce Was Finalized

Under normal circumstances, some might find a celebration video crass or even tacky in the wake of divorce. That said, Angela and Michael never had children like he wanted, and 90 Day Fiancé fans know the end of this relationship has been a struggle for both to endure. Given that, I don't think anyone is surprised to see Michael is all smiles while talking about this long-awaited day that's nearly two years in the making:

As for Angela, she did not post a video celebrating the resolution, but I'm not too surprised. She noted a long time ago that she's put Michael behind her, though that may be because of the latest rulings tied to their divorce.

The Reported Details Of Michael And Angela's Divorce

There's no word on whether Michael or Angela will appear on 90 Day Fiancé during the 2026 TV schedule. Even if they do, though, I'm not sure how much viewers will learn about their previous marriage. Shabooty posted the details of the divorce, which were re-shared by Michael:

They are barred from making false statements against each other.

Each party will maintain their own debts, assets, retirement, and cars.

No alimony will be paid.

While Angela hasn't posted anything about the divorce at the time of this writing, it does appear she got the better end of the deal in terms of what she wanted. While she did push for Michael's deportation for marriage fraud, she was at one point financially responsible for him, according to the law. Under this reported agreement, he's entitled to none of her assets, which, in fairness, makes sense given how little time he spent in the United States before their separation.

Ultimately, I think Michael is probably happy that his only connection to Angela in 2026 is the episodes they starred in together that are available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. I'd be curious to see if either tries to make a comeback in the 90 Day universe here soon, though, it seems Angela's been done with TLC for a while now.

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days airs on TLC on Sundays, and while Angela and Michael aren't on it, it's still worth checking out. Tune in and see the drama unfolding on that bonkers season, and keep it here for updates on when Michael or Angela could return.