John Oliver's A+ Emmy Speech Went From A Sad Story About A Pet's Death To Dropping An F-Bomb On The Orchestra

The winners at the 2024 Emmy Awards proved to be a varied bunch, at least when it came to categories that didn't include the go-to winner The Bear. (Shout out to Hacks' Jean Smart for blocking that sweep.) But I think we can all agree that the night's true victors were those who watched John Oliver's A+ speech after Last Week Tonight's win for Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, which hit sitcom-levels of awkwardness, and included a bleeped-out F-bomb.

Things started off normally enough, beginning with the HBO series being named as the winner in the category, the same way things have gone for the last nine years. The show has won 30 Emmys to date, and it's easy to believe that streak will continue during the 2025 TV season and beyond, up until the show wraps its run.

Speaking of endings, for an appropriately awkward segue, John Oliver's Emmy speech included a shout-out (or a bark-out, as it were) to the late pet that he shared with wife Kate Norley and their children. Here's how this particlar part of the speech went, which included the band's initial attempt to play him off just as the mournful portion of his speech began.

In particular, I want to thank the silly odd dog. We had the most fantastic dog, and she was at our wedding, she got us through the pandemic. She was with us through two pregnancies, and...[as the orchestra starts playing]...Perfect choice of music. [Laughs.] We had to say goodbye to her.

At this point, the crowd began cheering and laughing along with John Oliver, who certainly recognized the ridiculousness of the situation, sparking him to drop this beauty while referencing the ASPCA's endlessly maudlin commercial campaign. As he put it:

[To orchestra] Fuck you, there you go. I feel like Sarah McLachlan right now. She was an amazing dog. Ouch. I would guess I wanna...this isn't just for her, this is for all dogs. Yeah, all dogs. You're very good girls, you're very good boys. You all deserve a treat! Play me off now!

What began as a speech about a weekly HBO series' accolade quickly swerved into a heartfelt anecdote that was nearly railroaded until John Oliver hilariously turned the Emmy win into an honor to be shared by not just his own beloved pup (R.I.P.) but all of canine-dom. A speech worthy of having the most comfortable slippers fetched.

Those watching here in the U.S. did not get to hear John Oliver's censored comments, but thankfully social media delivered an uncensored take on that moment, as seen below.

John Oliver saying F*CK YOU to the #Emmys for playing him off for honouring his dog that passed away. Uncensored here in Australia 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zXrYvQS3MdSeptember 16, 2024

The goal now should be to have John Oliver host next year's Emmys, and possibly every other upcoming awards show coming to the 2024 TV schedule and thereafter. Until any of that happens, though, feel free to relive this year's highlights such as Colin Farrell's Batman nod and the Abbott Elementary cast's excellent red carpet looks.