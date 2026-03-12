Josh Gad Asks Fans To Keep His Family In Their 'Prayers' After He Had To Bail On New Frozen Disneyland Shebang

Josh Gad is a true Disney Legend. He achieved that status two years ago at D23, but even outside of the award, he’s been a mainstay for the studio, appearing in everything from Frozen to Disney+ documentaries to Marvel Studios’ Wonder Man. He’s also seen often in Disney Parks as he's part of a YouTube series where he takes on Cast member jobs. Unfortunately, his most recent appearance at a Disney park had to be cancelled as his mother is apparently quite ill.

Gad recently posted to Instagram that he had only just arrived in Paris in order to see the new World of Frozen that is part of the newly redesigned Disney Adventure World at Disneyland Paris, when he had to turn around and head home to deal with a medical emergency. He wrote in part…

So truly heartbroken that I arrived today to take a tour and celebrate the new New World of Frozen at @disneylandparis this week and instead have to leave tomorrow morning (before I even have a chance to see any of it) to be with my mother who is unfortunately dealing with a serious medical emergency.

This is certainly going to be heartbreaking to Josh Gad’s many fans, and I certainly hope everything turns out ok. Nobody wants to learn about a close family member having what is clearly a serious medical problem, especially when you’re thousands of miles away.

Of course, family comes first, and Josh Gad is asking all his followers to keep his family in their thoughts right now. Whatever is going on is clearly serious. He added at the end of his post…

In the meantime, please keep my mom in your prayers. She needs all the good energy she can get.🙏

The new World of Frozen is set to open at Disney Adventure World on March 29, so Gad was clearly on hand to get an early peek at the new land. It likely would have been filmed as part of the park’s new promotion. This is Disney Parks' second Frozen-themed land, the first opened at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023. It includes a version of the first Frozen ride that you’ll find at Disney World’s Epcot, but also has other attractions, including a family coaster.

The land will also spotlight one of the newest innovations from Walt Disney Imagineering, a free-roaming Olaf audio-animatronic that I can only imagine would have been something Josh Gad was looking forward to seeing.

I will certainly be keeping Josh Gad and his mother in my thoughts. I hope everything turns out ok for everybody, and the worst thing that comes of this is a postponed Disneyland experience.