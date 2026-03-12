‘Ridiculously Lovey-Dovey Hokum.’ Critics Have Seen Reminders Of Him, And They’re Split Over The Latest Colleen Hoover Adaptation
Another of the It Ends with Us author's novels hits the big screen.
Colleen Hoover is having a moment, and while the author may feel like the ongoing It Ends with Us legal issues have overshadowed the film, she’s still got plenty of opportunity to make an impact with her book-to-screen adaptations. Reminders of Him is the next one up — set to hit the 2026 movie calendar on March 13, starring Maika Monroe and Tyriq Withers — and critics are weighing in on the romantic drama.
The story, which is one of two Colleen Hoover adaptations hitting the big screen this year, follows Kenna Rowan (Monroe), who returns to her hometown hoping to meet the daughter she had while serving prison time for the drunk driving accident that killed her boyfriend Scotty. Kenna bonds with Scotty’s best friend, Ledger Ward (Withers), as everyone else remains hostile to her. In CinemaBlend’s review of Reminders of Him, Sarah El-Mahmoud calls it “the best Colleen Hoover movie” so far. She rates it 3.5 stars out of 5, writing:
Both lead actors have made a name for themselves in the horror genre, so the casting gives this adaptation an unexpected twist, and according to Mark Kenedy of the AP, they nail the assignment. Maika Monroe is both flirty and maternal in a “tricky” role, while Tyriq Withers plays Ledger with “real soul,” Monroe says. The critic gives the movie 3 stars out of 4, writing:Article continues below
Kate Erbland of IndieWire gives it a B-, saying “finally,” we have a Colleen Hoover adaptation with actual heart. The tortured romance is still there, of course, but this cast has also tapped into genuine emotion. Erbland continues:
Damon Wise of Deadline, however, finds Reminders of Him almost, if not equally, as nonsensical as last year’s Regretting You, calling it “ridiculously lovey-dovey hokum” in which logic flies out the window. Wise says of the “dreary tearjerker”:
Derek Smith of Slant agrees with the above assessment, writing that the movie “doesn’t so much tug at the heartstrings as ceaselessly yank on them.” Kenna is not forced to grapple with her mistakes, and Scotty’s parents’ path to forgiving her is supremely underbaked, Smith suggests, as he rates Reminders of Him 1.5 stars out of 4 and writes:
Some critics think Reminders of Him is Colleen Hoover’s best adaptation yet, while others say it’s the same melodrama we’ve gotten from Regretting You and It Ends with Us. That split decision is reflected not just from the opinions above, but on a larger scale, with Rotten Tomatoes scoring it at 64% as of this writing.
Suffice it to say, if you’ve enjoyed seeing the novelist’s stories on the big screen so far, this one is likely another good option for you. Anyone who wants to check Reminders of Him out to form their own conclusions can do so starting Friday, March 13.
