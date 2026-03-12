As Marshals Was Renewed For Season 2, We Also Finally Got An Update About Rip And Beth's Spinoff
All around, it's a great day for the Duttons.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Today is a big day for the Dutton family. While Yellowstone came to a close back in 2024, 2026 has seen the start of its first sequel series, Marshals. Now, as that show about Kayce Dutton dominates on the 2026 TV schedule, it has been quickly picked up for a second season. However, that’s not the only exciting Yellowstone news, because we also finally got a solid update about Rip and Beth’s spinoff.
Marshals Has Been Renewed For Season 2
Less than two weeks after Marshals premiered, CBS renewed it for Season 2. The show, which sees Luke Grimes return as his Yellowstone character Kayce Dutton, has been raking in the viewers, and with almost no hesitation, the network decided to order another set of episodes.
According to CBS, the Marshals premiere was watched by 20.6 million multiplatform viewers within seven days. To put that into perspective, per CBS, this is the “most-watched original series premiere without a football lead-in since 2017.” Adding to the accolades, the spinoff was the No. 1 show of the week, and during CBS’s premiere week, it was the most-watched show and new series. Oh, and the episode is CBS’s most-streamed episode ever by those with a Paramount+ subscription.Article continues below
So, with all that said, it makes sense that Marshals got renewed after only two episodes. However, this isn’t the only exciting Yellowstone news we need to talk about…
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
To stream both shows mentioned in this story, you'll need Paramount+. Plans start at $8.99 per month, and you can upgrade to Premium by paying $13.99 per month.
Rip And Beth’s Spinoff Has An Offical Title And A Promise About Its Premiere
Last week on Marshals, Rip was actually name-dropped, which got me wondering when we were going to get an update about the highly anticipated spinoff about Rip and Beth. Well, we didn’t have to wait too long for it, because over on Instagram, there’s a big rebrand (pun intended) going on. Take a look:
A post shared by Dutton Ranch (@duttonranch)
A photo posted by on
While Cole Hauser said this show would not be called Dutton Ranch, it would appear that that is now the confirmed title of Rip and Beth’s spinoff series.
Now, along with the post above, the Dutton Ranch Instagram has eleven other posts that come together to make a massive new brand logo that is reminiscent of Yellowstone’s, but is a “DR” instead of a “Y.” Also, on each and every one of the posts, they put the caption:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Even the account’s bio notes that Dutton Ranch is “coming soon to [Paramount+].” That’s a pretty big rollout for a show, so it hopefully means more updates, photos, trailers and a release date are coming relatively soon.
Overall, this show still remains a pretty big mystery. However, along with knowing that Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser will be back as Rip and Beth, it’s been confirmed that Finn Little will also return to play Carter. We also know that Ed Harris has joined the cast, and so has Annette Bening.
All around, it’s thrilling that we’ve gotten so much solid news about the future of the Yellowstone franchise. Not only are we getting a second season of Marshals, but Dutton Ranch is well on its way, too. So, with all that being said, hold on to your horses, folks, because we’re in for a wild and long ride with the Duttons.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.