The 32 Game Of Thrones Characters That Appeared In The Most Episodes

HBO's Game of Thrones ran for eight legendary seasons, airing 73 episodes in total. The sprawling epic included dozens of storylines and even more characters. According to IMDB, 843 different actors appeared on the show, including these 32 who appeared in the most episodes.

There are some surprising characters that don't appear on this list, like Ramsey Bolton (Iwan Rheon), his father Roose Bolton (Michael McElhatton), Ollena Tyrell (Diane Rigg), and, of course, Ned Stark (Sean Bean), and Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa), who didn't live long enough to be on it.

Warning: Spoiler alerts of course!

Tyrion Lannister - 67 Episodes

Peter Dinklage's character, Tyrion Lannister, appears in more episodes than any other character on Game of Thrones. The cleverest member of the Lannister clan appeared in 67 of the 73 episodes. He's introduced in the very first episode and makes it all the way to the last one.

Cersei Lannister - 62 Episodes

The villain we all loved to hate, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) appeared in an amazing 62 episodes. For a character that was in the middle of all the palace intrigue, who made as many enemies as Cersei did, it's a wonder she made it as far as she did. Like her siblings, Cersei was introduced in the first episode of the show, and made it to the 72nd episode, when she was killed when the Red Keep collapsed on her and her brother Jaime.

Daenerys Targaryen - 62 Episodes

Daenerys Targaryen's character arc from the meek sister of a pretender king to a strong leader to a bloodthirsty tyrant is one of the most controversial arcs in TV history. It all began in the first episode of the series and ended in the controversial final episode. Emilia Clarke's character was in a total of 62 episodes over that time.

Jon Snow - 62 Episodes

The broody Jon Snow (Kit Harington), has one of the craziest storylines of the series, taking him from Winterfell to The Wall, to the Red Keep, and everywhere in between. Audiences met Jon in the first episode, along with the rest of the Starks, and he makes it all the way to the end. It might not have ended for Jon the way some people wanted, but at least he's alive at the show's conclusion.

Sansa Stark - 59 Episodes

Another character with an insane story arc is Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner). It unfolds over 59 episodes, starting with the first and ending with the last. She goes from a sweet summer child in the beginning, to one of the toughest and coldest leaders in The North by the end. Sansa has a brutal life over the course of the series, but it leads to somewhere great.

Arya Stark - 59 Episodes

Viewers first met the second youngest Stark child, Arya (Maisie Williams), in the first episode when King Robert came to visit Winterfell. Through 59 episodes over all eight seasons, Arya turns into one of the best assassins in Westeros after her travels take her from her home up north, to King's Landing, to Braavos, and back again, finally ending up at Winterfell for one of the biggest moments of the series, when she takes out the Night King.

Jaime Lannister - 55 Episodes

It's no surprise that Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is on this list, with 55 episodes. Jaime and his sister Cersei first appeared in the premiere, making quite a mark for the things he would do for love. He also has one of the least satisfying story arcs, after ditching Lady Brienne to return to his toxic relationship with his sister. The Kingslayer almost finds redemption before giving it all up for misguided love.

Jorah Mormont - 52 Episodes

Ser Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Daenerys' faithful guard makes it 52 episodes in Game of Thrones. He appears by his queen's side in the first episode and through eight seasons of ups and downs, including a long banishment from Daenerys' Queens Guard. In the end, Jorah gets the noble death he deserves in the second episode of Season 8, defending the Mother of Dragons in the Battle of Winterfell against the White Walkers.

Samwell Tarly - 48 Episodes

Jon Snow's most loyal companion is Samwell Tarly (John Bradley). Jon meets Sam at Castle Black in the fourth episode of Season 1 and they remain the best of friends until the end. After a journey that takes him all over Westeros, Sam makes it to the end of the final episode.

Theon Greyjoy - 47 Episodes

Possibly no one had a rougher time in Game of Thrones than Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen). That's not to say he didn't deserve some of the unspeakable things that happened to him, as he was pretty awful from the time we met in the first episode until he finally redeems himself in Season 8. Like so many others, Theon falls at the Battle of Winterfell after defending Bran for as long as he can. Theon made it a total of 47 episodes.

Varys - 46 Episodes

Lord Varys, the Spider, played by Conleth Hill, is always lurking in the shadows. For 46 episodes of Game of Thrones, he is mixing things up behind the scenes. Audiences first meet the Master of Whisperers when Ned Stark attends his first small council meeting in Episode 3 of Season 1. Varys is still helping make decisions for the realm in the final episode of the series.

Davos Seaworth - 42 Episodes

Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), the pirate-turned-knight is a fan favorite who first appeared in Episode 1 of Season 2 as an advisor to Stannis Baratheon. Though he comes from humble beginnings, he rises all the way to Master of Ships under King Bran in the final episode of the show.

Brienne Of Tarth - 42 Episodes

One of the most noble people in all of Westeros is Brienne of Tarth, played by Gwendoline Christie. We don't meet Brienne until Episode 3 of Season 2, but from there, she becomes a key character in a number of different stories. She has one of the most satisfying conclusions when she is named Commander of the King's Guard in the final episode.

Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish - 41 Episodes

Aidan Gillen's character, Petyr Baelish, better known by his nickname, Littlefinger, plays a massive role in the battle for the throne throughout the series. As Master of Coin, viewers first meet Littlefinger in Episode 3 of Season 1. Though he puts himself in danger a number of times with his conniving actions, he makes it 42 episodes, before dying at the hands of Arya in the Season 7 finale.

Bran Stark - 40 Episodes

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) plays one of the most pivotal roles throughout the run of Game of Thrones. In a way, he is responsible for everything that happens after he is thrown from the window by Jaime at the end of the very first episode, and in the end, it's Bran that becomes King at the end of the series, which surprised most fans of the show.

Sandor "The Hound" Clegane - 38 Episodes

Rory McCann's portrayal of Sandor "The Hound" Clegane is one of the best on the show. He's funny, tough, scary, and sometimes, even kind. It's a hard line to walk for an actor and McCann does it brilliantly for 38 episodes, from the first in the series until the second-to-last episode when he dies with his brother, The Mountain.

Missandei - 38 Episodes

Daenerys Targaryen's righthand woman, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), is one of the most loyal people on the show, serving Dany as both an advisor and a good friend. Fans first meet Missandei in the first episode of Season 3 and watch her through 38 episodes, until she is killed on Cersei's order in Episode 4 of Season 8.

Bronn - 37 Episodes

Jerome Flynn's Bronn is the ultimate survivor. While he's a sellsword when we first meet him, when he fights as Tyrion's champion for his trial by combat at the Eyrie in Episode 4 of Season 1, he ends up a high lord and Master of Coin by the end of the series after appearing in 37 episodes, right down to the final one.

Podrick Payne - 35 Episodes

Podrick Payne (Daniel Portman) is a ladies' man, which is one of the funniest recurring jokes on Game of Thrones. He's also a loyal squire to Brienne until he is promoted to the Kingsguard in the final episode. The popular Podrick appears in 35 episodes in total, from Episode 2 of Season 2, until the end.

Grey Worm - 34 Episodes

Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) is the former slave, freed by Dany, and becomes Dany's most loyal soldier. He appears in a total of 34 episodes, starting in Season 3 and making it to the final episode and living to see another day.

Eddison Tollett - 34 Episodes

Viewers first meet Eddison Tollett (Ben Crompton) in Episode 1 of Season 2 as a member of the Night's Watch. Always faithful to Jon Snow, Edd is a key member of the watch, though not a major character in the show. Still, he appears in 34 episodes, until his death at the Battle of Winterfell in Season 8.

Tormund Giantsbane - 33 Episodes

Everyone's favorite Wildling warrior, Tormund, played by Kristofer Hivju, appears in 33 episodes. We meet him later in the series, in Episode 1 of Season 3, but luckily for everyone, he makes it to the end, traveling with Jon Snow north of what's left of The Wall to live with the other Wildlings.

Grand Maester Pycelle - 31 Episodes

Grand Maester Pycelle, played by the great Julian Glover, is a weaseling character, loyal to the Lannisters. That is, until he is betrayed by Cersei and her defrocked Maester, Qyburn. Still, he appears in 31 episodes from Season 1 until his death in Season 6.

Melisandre - 29 Episodes

As despicable as Melisandre (Carice van Houten) is, it's remarkable that she survives until Season 8. Appearing in a total of 29 episodes, the Red Woman's allegiances change a couple of times, though nothing will ever excuse what she did to Stannis' daughter.

Tywin Lannister - 27 Episodes

Charles Dance's performance as Tywin Lannister is one of the best in all of Game Of Thrones. Over 27 episodes from Season 1 through his death in the privy in Season 8, Tywin is a villain everyone loves to hate.

Gilly - 27 Episodes

Gilly (Hannah Murray) is one of the most sympathetic characters in the brutal world of Games of Thrones. The former Wildling daughter/wife of Craster escapes with Sam and her son and they survive together until the very end of show. Gilly appears in 27 episodes from Season 2 through the finale.

Margaery Tyrell - 26 Episodes

Margaery Tyrell, played by Natalie Dormer, is a polarizing character in Game of Thrones. She has a knack for playing the game well and married not one, but two kings throughout her 26-episode run between Seasons 1 and 6, but ultimately she is outplayed by Cersei when she is killed in the Sept of Baelor explosion.

Joffrey Baratheon - 26 episodes

There is no question that Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) is one of the greatest villains on Game of Thrones and in TV history. Almost from the moment audiences met him in the first episode, we hated him. That hatred only grew over the next 26 episodes that he appears in, until finally, we all get what we wanted when he is poisoned at his own wedding.

Catelyn Stark - 25 episodes

Maybe the most tragic character on Game of Thrones is Stark matriarch Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley). She sees her husband die, her daughter held hostage, and her son Robb die. It's all too much for her take by the end of her 25-episode arc when she dies at the Red Wedding, after being introduced in the fist episode.

Barristan Selmy - 25 episodes

Barristan Selmy (Ian McElhinney) is another close advisor to Dany. Though not as close to her as Jorah, he's still an important member of her Queen's Guard after his banishment from Joffrey's Kings Guard. His run lasted for 25 episodes until he is killed helping Grey Worm against the Sons of the Harpy.

Gregor "The Mountain" Clagane - 24 Episodes

Sandor Cleagane's brother, Gregor "The Mountain" Cleagane, is a knight of few words. Eventually, after his poisoning in a trial by combat, he's a man of no words. He's still one of the most fearsome knights in the realm. Three different actors played The Mountain throughout the 24 episodes he appeared in, Conan Stevens (Season 1) Ian Whyte (Season 2), and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (Seasons 4-8).

Gendry Baratheon - 24 Episodes

Although we meet the illegitimate son of King Robert, Gendry (Joe Dempsie) in Season 1, his character arc takes him in and out of the series, and despite appearing in seven of the eight seasons, he only shows up in 24 episodes.

There are a handful of characters that just missed the cut here, like Ramsey Bolton, Robb Stark, and Stannis Baratheon, and a whole lot more fan favorites that are way down the list because they appeared in far fewer shows than you'd guess. But these are the characters that appeared the most.