Big Brother 27 Spoilers: Who Won The Week 3 Veto, And The Former Houseguest They're Starting To Resemble

When Lauren Domingue won the Week 3 Head of Household, I questioned whether she really wanted that win. Now, I think it's safe to say she's not going to enjoy the rest of this week. That's the feeling I get since the latest veto result ensures she's going to have to put someone new back on the block.

CinemaBlend is streaming Big Brother and watching the live feeds, and we can confirm that Lauren put Keanu Soto, Kelley Jorgensen and Will Williams on the block. This week should get interesting now that one of them won the veto, and I can't help but feel like the winner is starting to remind me of a former iconic Houseguest.

Keanu Won The Week 3 Veto

In what has become a recurring trend in Big Brother, Keanu has won a veto competition. To be fair, this is the first time he's won it on his own, as Season 20 winner Kaycee Clark returned to help him in Week 2 when he activated his power. Once again, the guy with the biggest target on his back is safe from eviction, and it's starting to remind me of a past Houseguest who had a similar path.

Keanu Is Starting To Remind Me Of Frank Eudy

Keanu's early success in Big Brother, mixed with his abrasiveness and tension with other Houseguests, has me thinking back to Frank Eudy. Frank is someone who could've and should've gone further in his seasons (14 and 18), given his knowledge of the game. However, his overall competitive dominance early on made him such a massive target.

Ultimately, Frank made the Big Brother mistake of not capitalizing on his wins and using his guaranteed safety. He could've used that safety to shore up his relationship with other Houseguests and ensure that he had less of a chance of going up on the block the following week.

To that point, Keanu currently lacks the awareness that he needs to listen more than talk, and that there will come a point where his luck runs out. His best hope for survival at this point is to try to smooth the waters with the people gunning hardest for his eviction. His other option, of course, would be to win a Head of Household competition. Then again, I'm not sure a HOH reign would help his case at this point, given the complaints from Houseguests that they dislike how he thinks he runs the house.

Big Brother airs on CBS on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 8:00 p.m as part of the 2025 TV schedule. ET. Season 27 is really firing on all cylinders and, if you aren't caught up yet, hop on Paramount+ and make it a priority!