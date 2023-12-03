32 Game Of Thrones Characters That Weren’t In As Many Episodes As You Think

Throughout its eight-season run on HBO, Game of Thrones introduced us to some of TV’s most beloved characters , some of which made it to the very end. Others, however, like some fan favorites who were killed off , had no such luck. In fact, several of the show’s most notable and well-known heroes and villains weren’t actually around as long as we may think. That being said, here are 32 Game of Thrones characters who weren't in as many episodes as you'd think.

(Image credit: HBO)

Lyanna Mormont (9 Episodes)

One of the breakout characters from the final few seasons of Game of Thrones, Lyanna Mormont (Bella Ramsey) quickly became one of the best things about the epic fantasy series. And while the young Lady of Bear Island gave us unforgettable moments, she was only around for nine episodes, according to Ramsey’s IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Oberyn Martell (7 Episodes)

Prince Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) became an instant hit upon his arrival in Game of Thrones' fourth season. However, the “Red Viper” was only around for seven episodes before his head-crushing finale , per his IMDb page.

(Image credit: HBO)

Hodor (23 Episodes)

Winterfell servant and later protector of Bran Stark, Hodor (Kristian Nairn) was one of the most beloved supporting characters during the early days of Game of Thrones. However, he was only around for a portion of the show’s 73 episodes (remember, Bran’s story was missing from Season 5). According to Nairn’s IMDb profile, Hodor was only in 23 episodes, including his touching and heartbreaking death .

(Image credit: HBO)

Robert Baratheon (7 Episodes)

King Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy) played a major role in the first few episodes of Game of Thrones, but he really wasn’t around all that long before a “hunting accident” led to his quick demise. However, despite only being in seven episodes, per Addy’s IMDb filmography, the character’s death would impact the rest of the series.

(Image credit: HBO)

The Night King (10 Episodes)

Despite being presented as one of the major antagonists of Game of Thrones, the Night King only showed up in 10 episodes throughout the show’s run. Played by Richard Burke in Seasons 4 and 5, and Vladimir Furdik in the final three installments, this was a “less is more” situation.

(Image credit: HBO)

Talisa Stark (11 Episodes)

Talisa Stark (Oona Chaplin) was a major supporting character in the second and third seasons of Game of Thrones, but she never made it past the Red Wedding, where she suffered one of the show’s most gruesome deaths . All in all, the character was in 11 episodes, per Chaplin’s IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Khal Drogo (10 Episodes)

While Jason Momoa will always be tied to Game of Thrones for his awesome portrayal of Khal Drogo, the character suffered a cruel fate in Season 1. The husband of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), lasted only 10 episodes, per Momoa’s IMDb page, with the last being a special appearance in Season 2.

(Image credit: HBO)

Walder Frey (6 Episodes)

Walder Frey (David Bradley) will forever be remembered as one of the sickest and cruelest Game of Thrones characters because of the Red Wedding, which is impressive considering the character only appeared in six episodes. According to Bradley’s IMDb profile, Frey last appeared in the Season 7 opener, “Dragonstone.”

(Image credit: HBO)

Ramsay Bolton (20 Episodes)

Ramsay Bolton’s (Iwan Rheon) reign of terror felt like it lasted dozens of episodes before his finale scene where Sansa let the hounds loose on him . However, the ruthless figure only showed up in 20 episodes, including the iconic “Battle of the Bastards,” per the actor’s IMDb page.

(Image credit: HBO)

Stannis Baratheon (24 Episodes)

One of the more consequential and arguably unfortunate characters on Game of Thrones was Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane), who would stop at nothing to claim the Iron Throne. While it feels like he was around for a long time, Stannis was only in 24 episodes over four seasons, per Dillane’s IMDb filmography.

(Image credit: HBO)

Three-Eyed Raven (12 Episodes)

The Three-Eyed Raven (played by Struan Rodger and later, Max von Sydow) helped Bran Stark tremendously on his path throughout Game of Thrones, but those appearances were few and far between, as the character only showed up in 12 episodes before his death.

(Image credit: HBO)

Tywin Lannister (27 Episodes)

Twenty-seven episodes may seem like a lot of screen time for a character, but it honestly feels like Tywin Lannister (Charles Dance) was around a lot longer than four seasons. But as seen in Dance’s IMDb profile, the iron-fisted family patriarch only had a couple of dozen episodes to “repay his debts.”

(Image credit: HBO)

Lysa Arryn (5 Episodes)

Lysa Arryn (Kate Dickie), the sister of Catelyn Stark and wife of Petyr “Littlefinger” Baelish, was one of the most detestable Game of Thrones characters, even though she was only in five episodes. According to Dickie’s IMDb page, her last episode was “Mockingbird” in Season 4.

(Image credit: HBO)

Yara Greyjoy (16 Episodes)

Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) was introduced in Game of Thrones Season 2, and she quickly became a tour de force on the show. However, the sister of Theon Grejoy and eventual Lady of the Iron Islands only appeared in 16 episodes, per Whelan’s IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Viserys Targaryen (5 Episodes)

Viserys Targaryen (Harry Lloyd) has always felt like a Game of Thrones character who was around for a long time, but the scheming brother of Dany Targaryen only made it five episodes before meeting his end, per Lloyd’s IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Olenna Tyrell (18 Episodes)

Olenna Tyrell (Dame Diana Rigg) went out like a boss in the Season 7 episode “The Queen’s Justice,” giving fans a fulfilling moment. However, it didn’t take the head of House Tyrell long to build up support, as she only popped up in 18 episodes, according to Rigg’s IMDb page.

(Image credit: HBO)

Euron Greyjoy

Here’s something wild to think about, the Iron Islands’ Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) only appeared in nine episodes of Game of Thrones, which just doesn’t seem right. However, according to Asbaek’s IMDb profile, the ruthless seafaring member of the Grejoy family, and one-time ally of Queen Cersei, had a quality-over-quantity situation during his brief yet unforgettable run.

(Image credit: HBO)

The High Sparrow (12 Episodes)

Coming into the fold a little after the halfway point through the series, the High Sparrow (Jonathan Pryce) appeared in parts of only two seasons before falling victim to Cersei along with her other enemies. However, it feels like the leader of the Sparrows was around a lot longer than the 12 episodes listed on Pryce’s IMDb page, especially considering the arc where he made Cersei’s life a living nightmare.

(Image credit: HBO)

Benjen Stark (8 Episodes)

The youngest of Ned Stark’s siblings, Benjen (Joseph Mawle) played a massive role behind the scenes of the Game of Thrones epic, and he was a character that came through in a big way later on. However, this meant he was rarely seen, only showing up in eight episodes, two of which saw him portrayed by Mawle, per the actor’s IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Maester Aemon Targaryen (11 Episodes)

It may seem like Maester Aemon Targaryen appeared in a lot of episodes of Game of Thrones, but in reality, he only popped up 11 times throughout the show’s run, per actor Peter Vaughan's IMDb profile. This isn’t to say he wasn’t impactful, as the maester of Castle Black was incredibly impactful over the years.

(Image credit: HBO)

Renly Baratheon (8 Episodes)

Portrayed by Gethin Anthony throughout the first two seasons of Game of Thrones, Renly Baratheon surprisingly only appeared in eight episodes, which honestly messes with our heads a bit. But sure enough, check out his IMDb page, and you’ll see the young brother of Robert and Stannis Baratheon only showed up a few times before he was killed off.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jeor Mormont (12 Episodes)

Jeor Mormont (James Cosmo), the 997th Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch was undeniably a miserable old man, but the character did have a rather fulfilling arc before everything was said and done. And though it seemed like it took years for it to unfold, Mormont’s story took place over 12 episodes, per the actor’s IMDb filmography.

(Image credit: HBO)

Yoren (7 Episodes)

Yoren (Francis Magee) played a pivotal role in the early episodes of Game of Thrones, mostly as Arya Stark’s protector after her father’s execution. Though his actions set up a lot of what was to come later in the show, Yoren didn’t make it out of the second season, and he was killed after only seven episodes, per Magee’s IMDb page.

(Image credit: HBO)

Ygritte (17 Episodes)

It’s hard to imagine Jon Snow’s story over the course of Game of Thrones without the impact of Ygritte (Rose Leslie), she was that important. However, the quick-witted and fearsome wildling wasn’t really around all that long, with Leslie only portraying the ill-fated warrior in 17 episodes, per her IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Unella (8 Episodes)

Before Hannah Waddingham went on to win Emmys and receive heaps of praise for her portrayal of Rebecca Welton in the Ted Lasso cast, she had a brief run on Game of Thrones. And we mean brief! According to her IMDb page, Waddigham played Unella, one of the Septa of the Faith of the Seven and the High Sparrow’s devoted follower in only eight episodes. Honestly, it feels like she was around a whole lot longer than that.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jaqen H'ghar (18 Episodes)

Jaquen H’ghar (Tom Wlaschiha) had more of an impact on Arya Stark than just about anyone else on Game of Thrones. But what’s crazy to think about is the fact the Faceless Man of Braavos only showed up in 18 episodes, per Wlaschiha’s IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Syrio Forel (3 Episodes)

Syrio Forel (Miltos Yerolemou) was the master swordsman who trained Arya Stark just before her life was turned upside down in the first season of Game of Thrones. Though we never actually saw Syrio die at the hand of Meryn Trant following the Lannisters’ betrayal of House Stark, it is suggested later on in the series that the Bravos sword-fighter never made it out of King's Landing, ending his run at three episodes.

(Image credit: HBO)

Brynden 'Blackfish' Tully (7 Episodes)

Brynden “Blackfish” Tully (Clive Russell) played a large part in the middle seasons of Game of Thrones, and you wouldn’t be alone in thinking that he had an episode count in the double digits. However, the uncle of Catelyn, Lysa, and Edmure Tully had no such luck, and he had a rather brief run with only seven episodes. According to Russell’s IMDb page, Tully last appeared in the Season 6 episode titled “No One.”

(Image credit: HBO)

Robin Arryn (9 Episodes)

Robin Arryn (Lino Facioli), a character whose appearance changed greatly over the course of Game of Thrones, was also one of the strangest of the bunch. The son of Lysa Arryn and cousin of the Stark children, appeared in parts of five seasons, including the first and last, but only showed up nine times total.

(Image credit: HBO)

Ros (14 Episodes)

Ros (Esme Bianco) was one of the most beautiful characters during the first three seasons of Game of Thrones, as well as one who crossed paths with iconic figures like Tyrion Lannister, Theon Greyjoy, Jon Snow, and several others during her time on the show. However, though she was a prominent supporting character, Ros only appeared in a total of 14 episodes, the final being the Season 3 episode titled “The Climb,” per the actress’ IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Yohn Royce (13 Episodes)

It felt like Yohn Royce (Rupert Vansittart), Lord of Runestone and man of varying loyalties, was always there in one way or another, but he actually wasn’t in that many episodes of Game of Thrones. In fact, he only popped up in 13 episodes throughout the final five seasons of the popular HBO fantasy series, according to Vansittart’s IMDb profile.

(Image credit: HBO)

Shireen Baratheon (10 Episodes)

Shireen Baratheon (Kerry Ingram), whose tragic and traumatic death in Game of Thrones Season 5 is still burned in our memory years later, was only on the show for 10 episodes. And while it’s easy to think the daughter of Stannis Baratheon was around more than that, Ingram’s filmography on IMDb has her down for not even a dozen episodes.