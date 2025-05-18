Every Power And Death On Ghosts Explained

One of my favorite elements of the show Ghosts is how nuanced, silly and developed the spirits living in the manor are, specifically our core ghosts. They each have a complex history that involves both their living and dead lives, plus they all died in unique ways. Not to mention, each ghost gets a special power that sets them apart from the other spirits. So, in celebration of these ghosts, their lives, afterlives and their powers, here’s a list of them all.

The Core Ghosts

While there are a bunch of ghosts who reside in Woodstone Manor , the Ghosts cast features eight regular spirits. Here’s an in-depth breakdown of what we know about them.

Isaac Higgintoot

(Image credit: CBS)

How He Died: Isaac wasn’t on the Oregon Trail, oh no, he fought during the Revolutionary War. However, he did die of dysentery in the 1700s.

His Power: If a living walks through him, they will smell farts. If I had to guess, he got that power partially because his last name is Higgintoot, however, that’s just a theory.

Alberta Haynes

(Image credit: CBS)

How She Died: Alberta Haynes knew she was murdered, and eventually, that was proven true. In the 1920s, she was killed after drinking poisoned moonshine left outside her door by Hetty’s son, Thomas Woodstone.

Her Power: If Alberta hums, the living can hear her. So, her silky smooth jazz voice can be heard by all (pretty much).

Pete Martino

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

How He Died: As you can see, Pete was the leader of a scout troop, and around the neck tie of his uniform sits the thing that killed him. Yep, Pete was shot in the neck back in 1985 by an arrow.

His Power: He can leave the boundary and travel wherever he pleases. However, the catch is that Pete will start to disappear if he’s gone for too long.

Trevor Lefkowitz

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

How He Died: Trevor died partying and without pants. Ultimately, he had a heart attack after drinking a lot and taking pills, and that led to his demise in 2000. It’s also revealed later on that the finance bro died without his pants, because he had given them to Pinkus, a co-worker who was being hazed on his company’s trip to Woodstone Manor.

His Power: By concentrating really hard, Trevor can move objects. This allows him to type, use the remote control, and even work a full-time job in finance.

Hetty Woodstone

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

How She Died: Hetty died in the late 1800s by suicide. She used a telephone cord to strangle herself, and we found that out when she used the cord to save Flower from the well she’d been stuck in.

Her Power: She can be seen by the living, but only on St. Patrick’s Day . And this happened right after Hetty came to terms with her Irish roots.

Thorfinn

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

How He Died: Thor was struck by lightning in 1007 CE, and he was wearing a metal helmet when it happened. So, all around, it was a fatal situation.

His Power: In basic terms, Thor can zap stuff – and by that I mean he can make lights flicker or make power go out on things like the ghost trap. In more scientific terms, he can manipulate electricity.

Sasappis

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

How He Died: We still don’t know how Sas died, but we do know it was in the 1500s.

His Power: Sas can infiltrate people’s dreams. He mostly goes into Jay’s dreams , and so far we’ve seen them on a basketball court, in a Star Trek-like spaceship, and more.

Flower

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

How She Died: In 1969, Flower was attacked by a bear. She had been at a music festival on the property and was high when she died. Due to her inebriated state, she tried to hug the bear…obviously, that didn’t go as planned.

Her Power: If Flower walks through a human, she can make them feel high for a short period.

Ghosts Who Are Linked To The House, But Not Regulars

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Moving on to our not-so-regular ghosts. In this section, we’re going to discuss the spirits who are linked to the manor, but don’t appear in every episode like our core ghosts.

Nancy and the Basement Ghosts – This crew of basement ghosts all died of cholera, and their power is that they can give others symptoms of cholera.

– This crew of all died of cholera, and their power is that they can give others symptoms of cholera. Nigel Chessum – Nigel, Isaac’s ex and one of the Red Coats who lives in the shed, was shot and killed by his eventual love interest. However, Isaac didn’t do it on purpose; he sneezed and accidentally pulled the trigger. We don’t know what Nigel’s power is.

– Nigel, Isaac’s ex and one of the Red Coats who lives in the shed, was shot and killed by his eventual love interest. However, Isaac didn’t do it on purpose; he sneezed and accidentally pulled the trigger. We don’t know what Nigel’s power is. Carol – Choking on a donut hole is not an expected way to go, but that is how Carol, Pete’s widow, died. Her power hasn't been revealed.

– Choking on a donut hole is not an expected way to go, but that is how Carol, Pete’s widow, died. Her power hasn't been revealed. Stephanie – The teenager Stephanie ended up being killed by a chainsaw murderer, and her boyfriend escaped. Most of the time, she’s sleeping, so we don’t know her power.

The teenager Stephanie ended up being killed by a chainsaw murderer, and her boyfriend escaped. Most of the time, she’s sleeping, so we don’t know her power. Patience – Patience is a Puritan who lives in the dirt , and when she comes out, she’ll occasionally use her power to write blood messages on the walls.

– Patience is a , and when she comes out, she’ll occasionally use her power to write blood messages on the walls. Chris the Stripper – Chris the Stripper was just trying to put on a good show with his parachute on Ghosts. However, he died in a skydiving accident with his parachute on. His power (and parachute) allows him to fly outside the ghost boundary.

– was just trying to put on a good show with his parachute on Ghosts. However, he died in a skydiving accident with his parachute on. His power (and parachute) allows him to fly outside the ghost boundary. Elias Woodstone – Hetty’s evil husband, who works for the devil now , suffocated in Woodstone’s basement vault. His power is hilarious because if anyone walks through him, they become aroused.

– Hetty’s evil husband, , suffocated in Woodstone’s basement vault. His power is hilarious because if anyone walks through him, they become aroused. Crash – Crash is like the headless horseman of the bunch. He was decapitated and died, and in death, he can take his head on and off.

– Crash is like the headless horseman of the bunch. He was decapitated and died, and in death, he can take his head on and off. The Red Coats – Along with Nigel, there’s a whole gaggle of Red Coats who live in the shed of Woodstone Manor.

Now, that’s a lot of ghosts who have died on the property, and I’m sure there will be more. However, that’s also not where the spirits end, because we’ve met them outside of Woodstone’s boundary, too.

Ghosts Who Are Not Linked To The House

(Image credit: Bertrand Calmeau/CBS)

Every once in a while, the show takes us out of the house, or a ghost makes its way to Woodstone if they aren’t attached to a boundary. Here’s the ones we’ve met:

Joan – We don’t know how Joan, Sas’s love interest and a screenwriter from the 1940s, died, but we do know her power makes her boundaryless.

– We don’t know how and a screenwriter from the 1940s, died, but we do know her power makes her boundaryless. Jessica – Another one of Sas’s love interests, Jessica, died in a car accident and is linked to the vehicle. She can make the car’s alarm go off.

– Another one of Sas’s love interests, Jessica, died in a car accident and is linked to the vehicle. She can make the car’s alarm go off. Bjorn – Thor’s son died next door on the Farnsby’s property. We don’t know exactly how he died or what his power is.

– died next door on the Farnsby’s property. We don’t know exactly how he died or what his power is. Shiki – Back when Sas was alive, he had a crush on Shiki. She lives in the Ulster County Review building, but we don’t know how she died or what her power is.

– Back when Sas was alive, he had a crush on Shiki. She lives in the Ulster County Review building, but we don’t know how she died or what her power is. Judy Farnsby – Judy is Henry Farnsby’s mom, who lives in his house, which is next to Sam and Jay’s manor. We don’t know how she died or what her power is.

– Judy is Henry Farnsby’s mom, who lives in his house, which is next to Sam and Jay’s manor. We don’t know how she died or what her power is. Donna – Donna was Pete’s St. Lucia-based girlfriend. She died after being hit on the head with a phone that had been dropped from a balcony. Her power is unknown.

– Donna was Pete’s St. Lucia-based girlfriend. She died after being hit on the head with a phone that had been dropped from a balcony. Her power is unknown. Saul – This baseball player came into the picture as a poltergeist. He died after getting hit in the head with a baseball during a game. His power isn’t made clear in the episode.

– This baseball player came into the picture as a poltergeist. He died after getting hit in the head with a baseball during a game. His power isn’t made clear in the episode. David Woodstone – David Woodstone is linked to a strip club, and he died of a brain aneurysm. His power is unknown.

– David Woodstone is linked to a strip club, and he died of a brain aneurysm. His power is unknown. Sheryl – Sam’s mom died in a restaurant because of an allergic reaction to shrimp. Fittingly, her power is that she can burp shrimp breath that the living can smell.