The House Of The Dragon Cast Just Addressed One Fan Conspiracy Theory (And Shrek Is Involved)

Shrek 5 is on the way, but if there's ever a live-action movie, I think we all know who should be asked to play Fiona. And that's House of the Dragon's Olivia Cooke. Thankfully, she's aware of the similarities, too, as she addressed this funny fan conspiracy involving her HOTD character Alicent and Shrek's princess in an interview.

As new episodes of HOTD hit the 2026 TV schedule, Cooke had to spend time addressing the fan conspiracies that her character looks like pre-Ogre Princess Fiona. During a conversation with ET, her co-star Fabien Frankel brought the topic up, too, which led to the following back-and-forth:

Fabien Frankel : I always think she looks like Fiona in Shrek.

: I always think she looks like Fiona in Shrek. Olivia Cooke : Thanks.

: Thanks. Fabien Frankel : That's a compliment! The same color scheme. The dress, the red hair, you know what I mean?

: That's a compliment! The same color scheme. The dress, the red hair, you know what I mean? Olivia Cooke : When she's ogre-fied?

: When she's ogre-fied? Fabien Frankel : No! No...When she's Fiona the princess. I feel like there is a similarity in terms of the color scheme and sort of a fantastical world?

: No! No...When she's Fiona the princess. I feel like there is a similarity in terms of the color scheme and sort of a fantastical world? Olivia Cooke : Thank you.

: Thank you. Fabien Frankel : Who would be Shrek in our world?

: Who would be Shrek in our world? Olivia Cooke: You.

I've always noticed the resemblance between Fiona and Alicent too, so I'm happy we're finally talking about it.

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Also, the Ser Criston Cole actor would be a great pick for human Shrek if the hypothetical live-action had a sequel, and I'm slowly talking myself into wanting to see this happen. While recent live-action adaptations have made me rethink the idea of adapting animated movies to real life, I think seeing these two House of the Dragon stars lead a Shrek movie sounds like a dream come true.

Until that day comes, I can just pretend they're in an ultra-violent remake when streaming episodes of House of the Dragon with my HBO Max subscription. We haven't seen much of Cole and Alicent together in Season 3 thus far, which makes me appreciate this playful exchange between the two actors even more:

It's such a shame that I've grown to hate both of their characters, but honestly, I'm at a point where I'm not sure anyone battling for the Iron Throne is the right person to lead Westeros. I guess Alicent and her attempt to try and reduce bloodshed was admirable, though she is also largely responsible for why this war started in the first place.

House of the Dragon Season 3 is off to a rocking start, with a major death that's bound to have some big ripple effects. As someone who hasn't read the books, I can't imagine how Rhaenyra is going to react to the news, as well as other major players in this ongoing conflict.

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As for what's happening in the world of Shrek, a fifth movie is on the way, and there's even talk of Donkey getting a spinoff. While we haven't heard news of a live-action adaptation, it feels like Dreamworks is investing in the franchise again in a way we haven't seen in a while. That isn't to say it's a lock to happen, but maybe by the time this series wraps, Olivia Cooke will be in talks to star as Fiona!

Until then, new episodes of House of the Dragon are on HBO on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I don't expect these dragons to fall in love with a donkey, but I am expecting some monstrous fallout after that wild start to the season.