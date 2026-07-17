Wait, Is Ormund Also Dyeing Daeron’s Hair On House Of The Dragon?

Spoilers for Season 3 of House of the Dragon are ahead! You can stream the series with an HBO Max subscription , and catch new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on the streamer and HBO.

There are conspiracy theories surrounding House of the Dragon that are both thought-provoking and hilarious. To me, one of the best examples is the recently developed one about Ormund Hightower and his skills as a hairstylist. That’s right, after he bleached a kid’s hair and pulled a switcheroo on Rhaenyra to hide the real Daeron Targaryen, people are wondering if the actual Daeron’s hair is also dyed. Thankfully, someone asked the actor who plays the Hightower about it.

As HOTD continues to air on the 2026 TV schedule , we’ve been learning more and more about the relationship between Ormund and Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron . In Episode 4 of Season 3, we got our best look yet, as the lord manipulated the prince and made him kill a man at the end of the episode. We also got to hear all about how much Ormund hates the Targaryens, and how he wants Daeron to be a Hightower. So, it’s not far-fetched to believe he’s dyeing the kid’s hair a reddish-brown color so he looks more like a Hightower than a Targaryen.

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Commenting on the discourse surrounding the dye, James Norton, who plays Ormund , told TV Guide :

There's been a lot of reaction to the dye or the swap, and what that entailed, and I've really enjoyed the memes around Ormund being an exceptionally good hair colorist. The moment when Rhaenyra checks for the roots was particularly fun — and didn't see any, so I'm very proud of Ormund's proficiency when it comes to hair dyeing. Whether he dyes Daeron's hair is another matter.

While Norton didn’t confirm if Daeron is a natural redhead or not, he did dive into the psychology that could play into a choice to intentionally dye his hair.

We know that Ormund hates the Targaryens, and I’d buy it if he wanted the prince he watches over to look nothing like them. Right now, you wouldn’t really know Daeron was related to Aemond, Aegon and Helaena unless you saw that his last name was Targaryen. That’s because of his hair; while his siblings all have white hair, his is Hightower red, like his mother. So, if that was an intentional disguise on Ormund’s part, and not just his natural hair color, it’d be a clever yet extra move. Speaking to that point, the actor said:

But look, there is clearly a darker fanaticism at play with Ormund, which is the hatred he has of the Targaryens and the fact that he sees them as savages. I don't know if he dyes his hair.

Overall, James Norton finds this whole theory fascinating. However, he also noted that it’s not addressed in Season 3 of House of the Dragon . Just because it’s not directly addressed, though, doesn’t mean it's totally invalid, as the man who plays Ormund said:

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I know there has been reaction to whether Daeron should be the Targaryen blonde, it's an interesting theory that Ormund is insisting that his hair be dyed, because he says openly to Daeron, ‘Your Targaryen blood is tainted.’ He's willing to say that to him, and obviously Daeron has grown up with this very confusing idea that part of him is savage. So it wouldn't be completely far-fetched to think that Ormund has insisted that he dyes his hair — it's not addressed in the show.

Again, considering the lengths Ormund went to to dye the other kid’s hair bleach blonde earlier in the show, this theory makes sense to me. Plus, the Hightower seems driven enough to do something wild like this to his own family too.

So, while we won’t find out if Ormund is dyeing Daeron’s hair red to hide the Targaryen blonde, it’s nice to know that James Norton has put some thought into this theory.