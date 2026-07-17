Wait, Is Ormund Also Dyeing Daeron’s Hair On House Of The Dragon?
If he is, Ormund should just open a salon.
Spoilers for Season 3 of House of the Dragon are ahead! You can stream the series with an HBO Max subscription, and catch new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on the streamer and HBO.
There are conspiracy theories surrounding House of the Dragon that are both thought-provoking and hilarious. To me, one of the best examples is the recently developed one about Ormund Hightower and his skills as a hairstylist. That’s right, after he bleached a kid’s hair and pulled a switcheroo on Rhaenyra to hide the real Daeron Targaryen, people are wondering if the actual Daeron’s hair is also dyed. Thankfully, someone asked the actor who plays the Hightower about it.
As HOTD continues to air on the 2026 TV schedule, we’ve been learning more and more about the relationship between Ormund and Alicent’s youngest son, Daeron. In Episode 4 of Season 3, we got our best look yet, as the lord manipulated the prince and made him kill a man at the end of the episode. We also got to hear all about how much Ormund hates the Targaryens, and how he wants Daeron to be a Hightower. So, it’s not far-fetched to believe he’s dyeing the kid’s hair a reddish-brown color so he looks more like a Hightower than a Targaryen.
Commenting on the discourse surrounding the dye, James Norton, who plays Ormund, told TV Guide:
While Norton didn’t confirm if Daeron is a natural redhead or not, he did dive into the psychology that could play into a choice to intentionally dye his hair.
We know that Ormund hates the Targaryens, and I’d buy it if he wanted the prince he watches over to look nothing like them. Right now, you wouldn’t really know Daeron was related to Aemond, Aegon and Helaena unless you saw that his last name was Targaryen. That’s because of his hair; while his siblings all have white hair, his is Hightower red, like his mother. So, if that was an intentional disguise on Ormund’s part, and not just his natural hair color, it’d be a clever yet extra move. Speaking to that point, the actor said:
Overall, James Norton finds this whole theory fascinating. However, he also noted that it’s not addressed in Season 3 of House of the Dragon. Just because it’s not directly addressed, though, doesn’t mean it's totally invalid, as the man who plays Ormund said:
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Again, considering the lengths Ormund went to to dye the other kid’s hair bleach blonde earlier in the show, this theory makes sense to me. Plus, the Hightower seems driven enough to do something wild like this to his own family too.
So, while we won’t find out if Ormund is dyeing Daeron’s hair red to hide the Targaryen blonde, it’s nice to know that James Norton has put some thought into this theory.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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