Helaena’s HOTD Twist Is Major, And Olivia Cooke Told Me Where Alicent’s Relationship With Her Daughter Stands

Spoilers ahead for the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, titled "Tumbleton".

Game of Thrones' finale might still be controversial, but fans have jumped back into Weteros thanks to its spinoffs. While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms got some Emmy nominations, we're currently watching a new season of House of the Dragon on HBO (and streaming with a HBO Max subscription). The fourth episode revealed that Helaena Targaryen was secretly pregnant, and Olivia Cooke spoke to CinemaBlend about where Alicent's relationship with her daughter stands.

House of the Dragon Season 3 has been a doozy so far, with epic battles, major character deaths, and plenty of twists. Chief among them is the reveal that Helaena was with child, which further complicates the ongoing Dance of the Dragons. Cooke spoke to me and other journalists ahead of the Season 3 premiere, where I asked about Alicent and her daughter. She started by gushing about actress Phia Saban, saying:

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

We spend a lot of time with each other in Season 3, which is a joy because Phia is one of my best friends. So it was lovely to come, come to set and just be with my pal. And Phia plays Helaena so beautifully. You never really know what she's gonna do. So I'll be doing, a scene and having like, pages of dialogue and then I'll just like look to my left and she's ferreting in a corner somewhere looking at a rat or something. So she's brilliant.

While Alicent's children are spread across Westeros, the one she's closest to both physically and emotionally seems to be her daughter Helaena. Clearly Cooke and and Saban get along on set, and it should be fascinating to see the way their characters' relationship changes as we get deeper into this season of HOTD.

Fans are keeping track of which House the Dragon belongs to who, but it's also important to pay attention to the ever changing interpersonal dynamics of the show. Cooke went on to share more about what's going on with Alicent and Helaena, telling me: