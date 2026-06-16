Shrek 5's First Trailer Is Here, And I'm Living For That Frozen Joke

The first trailer for Shrek 5 is here, and I can't believe I didn't see it roasting one of the more current fairy tale stories coming. The latest sequel sends Shrek, Fiona, Donkey, and his children to "Further Further Away," where, apparently, jokes about Frozen can happen.

It's a quick but unforgettable moment in the latest look at the long-awaited sequel, which is due out next year after the upcoming movies in 2026 wrap. As Shrek and company arrive in the new city, they're propositioned by a shady-looking snowman in an alley, who looks close to but distinctly different (likely for legal purposes) from Frozen's Olaf. He says:

Wanna date a snowman?

It's hilarious, and exactly what I want from Shrek 5. Frozen came out three years after the last Shrek movie, and now I'm just sitting here wondering what other fairy tales may be parodied from the Disney family. Will we see the film take a shot at the live-action Moana remake? I'm crossing my fingers and toes the answer is yes, but in the meantime, I'm loving this snowman:

(Image credit: Dreamworks)

I also couldn't help but notice Fiona hitching a ride from a green witch while mermaids breached the water below them. I'm wondering if this means we're also going to get some references to Wicked, or at the very least The Wizard of Oz. It's funny because I just assumed Shrek would lean on the old fairy tales for its upcoming movie, and didn't even realize there was fresh content to tackle.

The more bizarre realization for me is that Shrek is older than Frozen, and has now come full circle to parody the popular Disney film. Heck, Shrek is so old the franchise's characters got a considerable facelift in the way of animation changes, which are apparent in this latest look.

As for what the plot is about, we've heard that a Donkey-centric spinoff is in the works. My guess is that it'll set the stage for him to strike off on his own, maybe with Further, Further, Away being his new home with Dragon and his kids. Speaking of which, where are they, and some of the other beloved characters? I'm going to be sad if Pinocchio isn't back!

Of course, there's also plenty else to love about this trailer, including the Gingerbread Man getting a BBL thanks to some new gumdrops and icing on his butt. It's the perfect vibe I expected from this movie, and I can't wait to see it come next summer.

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Shrek 5 is in theaters on June 30th, 2027. It may seem "further, further away" than other movies, especially after it dodged Avengers: Doomsday, but with so many great movies out right now, I'm not complaining about waiting a bit to see this one.