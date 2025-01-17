The Internet Can't Get Enough Of The Author Who Trolled George R.R. Martin For Not Finishing The Game Of Thrones Books

While we probably won’t be seeing HBO’s House of the Dragon appear on the 2025 TV schedule , the world of Game of Thrones will definitely be present. As what we know about A Knight of Seven Kingdoms puts it on track for a debut some point this year, a return to Westeros doesn’t seem out of the cards. That sort of progress is the exact opposite of what’s going on in author George R.R. Martin’s literary source material, which has been pointed out once again in the pop culture landscape.

As you could imagine, the people of the internet certainly feel that pain in their bones. Which is probably why when author Larry Correia included a cheeky dedication in his new book Heart of the Mountain, there was quite a response. Shown below, the message is short, sweet, and slightly snarky:

Author Larry Correia wrote a dedication to George R.R. Martin in his new book ‘HEART OF THE MOUNTAIN,’ the final entry to his ‘SAGA OF THE FORGOTTEN WARRIOR’ series:“To George R.R. Martin. See? It’s not that hard.” pic.twitter.com/0raQVy5eKiJanuary 12, 2025

One of the seemingly never ending cycles in pop culture has taken yet another turn of the wheel. Someone has implied Martin’s lack of progress on The Winds of Winter, and the fans did not hold back. We recently saw this happen last summer, as the internet countered George R.R. Martin’s upset about House of the Dragon with some choice words that highlight the extended wait for the penultimate entry of A Song of Ice and Fire.

While what we’re about to share isn’t a passage from The Winds of Winter, there’s definitely a chill in the air with some of these comebacks. Here’s a handful of some of the finest clapbacks from the Game of Thrones fandom:

“Don't worry, angry George R.R. Martin fans! George can just clap back at Larry Correia on the dedication page of WINDS OF WINTER. Oh wait.” - @SCWKorsgaard

“lol It's deserved! I'm sorry, but the people defending GRRM... almost 15 years! 15 years!” - @Chris_M_Author

“GRRM should dedicate his next HBO tv series to Correia.” - @musicalcolin

“I just know he deleted 50 pages just because of this” - @d4rks1ster_

“Do not provoke that man. He'll spite us and prolong WoW another ten years” - @DanyDayne

In all fairness, there are some comments that snark Larry Correia for making such a dedication to begin with. And yet it’s also a fair bet that the number of fans giving up on The Winds of Winter won’t show any signs of slowing. Even in light of George R.R. Martin declaring his intent to finish this book while hyping his plans surrounding A Knight of Seven Kingdom’s production .

As much as the internet may have had some laughs at George R.R. Martin’s expense, he’ll certainly get the last one. While The Winds of Winter is still in play, there’s no telling how it might evolve. Some of those fan comments above might hold a kernel of truth, inspiring Martin to replicate that time A Song of Fire and Ice ditched a book over a scene so harsh even they couldn’t believe it.



For all things Westeros, a Max subscription is a must, as Game of Thrones’ entire run and both of House of the Dragon’s current seasons are available on that platform. A Knight of Seven Kingdoms will join them at an undetermined date, but at least we know that’s coming before The Winds of Winter hits bookshelves.