Fans Are Going Off On George R.R. Martin About Winds Of Winter After He Dropped A Dramatic Post About House Of The Dragon

When Season 2 of House of the Dragon came to a close on the 2024 TV schedule , it’s safe to say that many were left with a sour taste in their mouths. While HOTD’s ending included a strong Game of Thrones connection and some epic moments, overall, it was a divisive finale. It turns out, the man behind the books all of this is based on, George R.R. Martin, is also not thrilled with the GOT prequel at the moment. However, after he dropped a dramatic post about it, fans popped off at him over The Winds of Winter.

George R.R. Martin Posted A Dramatic Statement About House Of The Dragon

As we know, George R. R. Martin is very active on his site, Not A Blog , and most recently he wrote about the Burning of Zozobra. For the most part, the post is about the history of the Santa Fe-based event, however, he also wrote about how it’s been “a pretty wretched year.” He then opened up about his travels and what he’ll write about more later.

However, notably, he also called out the fact that he’s not looking forward to writing about House of the Dragon, explaining:

I do not look forward to other posts I need to write, about everything that’s gone wrong with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON… but I need to do that too, and I will. Not today, though. TODAY is Zozobra’s day, when we turn away from gloom.

He really just kind of threw that in at the end of his post with basically no elaboration. However, while the author did like the addition of the dog and praised Tom Glynn-Carney’s performance as Aegon this season, he also has specific complaints about HOTD . So, this statement isn't exactly a surprise.

Plus, considering fans disliked Daemon’s Harrenhal plot and some had complaints about the Season 2 finale being anticlimactic, I can see why Martin is not thrilled at the moment.

However, fans are not here for Mr. Martin’s dramatics either, because while he’s not happy about House of the Dragon, they’re not thrilled that Winds of Winter still isn’t finished.

Fans Are Popping Off About It And The Fact That Winds Of Winter Still Isn’t Finished

Now, George is clearly upset about House of the Dragon, however, he didn’t elaborate on why in that post. So, naturally, in true Game of Thrones fandom fashion, many called out the fact that his book Winds of Winter still isn’t finished, and they’re still waiting for it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For example, @shwinnypooh wondered why he was blogging instead of working on the book, explaining:

Guy will do anything but fucking finish Winds of Winter

On the same wave-length, @mattglesias retweeted an X post about Martin’s HOTD take and wrote:

I would simply complete 'The Winds of Winter'

Meanwhile, @mbapadre is also upset that this blog post went up and we still don't have the long-awaited book:

He will write anything but the actual book

Keeping the trend of aggressive posts alive, @Bern2688 commented about their frustrations regarding Winds of Winter and Martin’s latest blog, writing:

Just write Winds of Winter for the love of the seven gods

Again, frustration is the overall name of the game here. While Martin is clearly flustered about House of the Dragon, his fans are still angry about the fact that they can’t read Winds of Winter.

@Alia_MovieGirl posted a funny picture of Tom Glynn-Carney on his phone behind the scenes of HOTD (which you can see in the final slide of the actor’s original IG post embedded below) and wrote:

He will do everything except write Winds of Winter 😭

A post shared by Tom Glynn-Carney (@mrglynncarney) A photo posted by on

Overall, there’s just a lot of annoyance and bitterness going around the Game of Thrones fandom at the moment.

Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll learn more about why George R.R. Martin is mad about House of the Dragon. Then, maybe someday he’ll finally appease fans and publish The Winds of Winter.