After The Last Of Us’ Catherine O’Hara Makes A Major Claim About Filming Season 2’s Eugene Episode, I’m Gonna Need Some Of Gail's Stash

Spoilers for The Last of Us’ Season 2 premiere, “Future Days” lie ahead, so read on at your own discretion.

The Last of Us Season 2 finally hit the 2025 TV schedule last weekend, and the premiere did not disappoint. Not only did the show reacquaint viewers with Bella Ramsey’s Joel and Pedro Pascal’s Ellie, but it also introduced a few new faces, including an original character who didn’t appear in the games. I’m talking about Catherine O’Hara’s Gail, the husband of pre-existing character Eugene, who’s dead by the events of the episode. His story will be highlighted later this season, and O’Hara’s tease has me wanting to raid Gail’s stash.

Gail is a psychotherapist, who lives in the survivor colony in Jackson, Wyoming. It’s there that she treats patients, including Joel, who pays her with marijuana. During an intense scene from the premiere, Gail breaks with her ethics and berates Joel for killing Eugene, who grew cannabis for his wife. Gail’s embittered, but compelling, spiel certainly gives the indication that the situation viewers will see is beyond tragic. Catherine O’Hara didn’t spill any of the beans about it when talking to EW, but what she did say is giving me chills:

I've never had to cry so much for so many takes. It was killer.

I’m shocked to hear that the actress has apparently never done so much crying for so many takes. Seriously, what are we about to see?. TLoU is known for delivering intense scenes and, for me, it doesn’t get any easier the more I see them. Honestly, I’m not one to partake in any sort of cannabis usage nor would I openly impose that suggestion on others in this context. After hearing the Schitt’s Creek star share her take, though, I’m wondering if a bit of grass might actually be necessary to process the events that are going to unfold.

While this plot point alluded to in The Last of Us Season 2 premiere may be tragic, it’s also a creative move on the producers’ parts. In TLoU: Part II, on which the season is based, Eugene is a character who’s only mentioned and seen in photographs. The addition of Gail makes for an interesting way to build on his story and add new layers to it, similarly to how the writers changed Bill and Frank’s story from Season 1. Details on the upcoming episode are sparse, but what is known is that veteran actor Joe Pantoliano plays Eugene. Trailer footage also showed a glimpse of him, with Joel pointing a gun at him from behind.

There is, of course, much more to the second season’s inaugural episode than Joel and Gail’s tense session. Notably, there are also some excellent nods to Part II, including the dance scene where Ellie and friend Gina share a passionate kiss. Ellie’s encounter with the cunning infected girl, known as a Stalker, is also a highlight of the installment. On a somewhat grimmer note, Joel and Ellie’s relationship is rough now, and it’s rough seeing the surrogate father and daughter at odds.

Joel’s urge to protect Ellie is a main point of contention during his chat with Gail, who already knows there’s something he’s hiding. That’s, of course, his decision to save Ellie from death and upend efforts to produce a cure to the fungal-based virus. With so much drama at play here, I remain both excited and nervous for what’s to come – Eugene’s episode included. I’m curious as to whether that installment will indeed be enough of a heartbreaker to warrant viewers rolling one up in order to cope.

Watch The Last of Us Season 2 when new episodes air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and are simultaneously available to stream with a Max subscription.