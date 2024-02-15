The Outlander Prequel Has Cast A Character With Family Ties To Sam Heughan’s Jamie, And I’m Pumped

Alas, dear Sassenachs, for we are in the midst of yet another Droughtlander. Our beloved Starz hit, Outlander, was split in two parts for Season 7, and Part 1 wrapped with a midseason finale that delivered a lot of drama (and a big twist) way back in early August 2023. With no word yet on exactly when we can expect Part 2 to take us back to the American Revolution this year, it means I am super pumped to get more news on the prequel spinoff, Outlander: Blood of My Blood , as it’s cast another character with family ties to Sam Heughan’s Jamie Fraser.

What Jamie Fraser Family Member Did Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Just Cast?

It was in August 2022 that we finally got an official title for the proposed time travel romance spinoff , and found out that it would follow the love story of Jamie’s parents . We’ll get into some more story specifics later, but the good news is that we now know who will play Jamie’s paternal grandfather, Simon Fraser, a.k.a. Lord Lovat, as Deadline reports that Tony Curran (Deadwood: The Movie, Your Honor) is stepping into those old-timey shoes as a series regular.

(Image credit: HBO)

For those who don’t recall, as this happened in Season 2 of Outlander, we have actually seen Jamie’s grandsire on screen before, as portrayed in his much older years by Clive Russell in the episode, “The Fox’s Lair.” That entry in the series saw Jamie and Claire head back to Scotland to appeal to Lovat for support so that Jamie could gather troops for the Jacobites. But, as with all things in politics, war, and trying to change the course of history, their mission was not quite so simple.

Basically, Jamie’s grandad had a lot of influence, but he was also a big political player who never did anything without gaining some benefit for himself and scheming, so it will be very interesting to see how he’ll factor into the love story of Brian Fraser (Jamie’s dad and Lord Lovat’s son) and Ellen MacKenzie (Jamie’s mom). Something tells me it won’t just be as a father who’s happy his son has found love.

What Else Do We Know About Outlander: Blood Of My Blood?

Luckily, we are likely to start seeing more and more news about the spinoff in the coming months, as production has begun. This means that the cast is pretty much set, and we also have more information on the story. As far as we know right now, there will be no actual time travel involved in this romance. But! We will still be treated to lovey-dovey (and probably dangerous) adventures in two time periods, as not only will the love story of Jamie’s folks be followed, but also that of Claire’s parents, Julia Moriston and Henry Beauchamp, during World War I in England.

If you’re at all worried that the new drama won’t satiate your thirst for all things Outlander, it’s a pretty good bet that that won’t be true. The romance is being put together by the same talents behind the scenes who’ve given us Claire and Jamie’s story, including author Diana Gabaldon, who will again be a consulting producer .

So, we have lots of Outlander updates to look forward to as the year goes on, and that can only ever be considered a wonderful thing.