Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Is Already Renewed For Season 2 Before Season 1 Premieres, And I'm Emotional About One Tie To The Original Series
Outlander may be ending, but the future is bright for Blood of My Blood.
Outlander fans may be in the midst of the usual hiatus between seasons – a.k.a. another Droughtlander – but Starz has been delivering plenty of good news for the growing TV universe. After confirming when the prequel series, called Outlander: Blood of My Blood, will arrive in the 2025 TV schedule, the network has announced a Season 2 renewal. Yes, we're guaranteed a Season 2 before Season 1 even premieres, and there's even a tie to the original series that already made me emotional.
Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Renewed For Season 2
The first season premiere date of August 8 already struck me as a callback to the original series' premiere ahead of "The Gathering" online event that was packed with treats for fans, so an early guarantee of more episodes seems fitting. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts commented on the Season 2 renewal, complete with high hopes for how viewers will respond to the upcoming epic love stories compared to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan). He said:
Apparently, the show being billed as a "stand-alone prequel series" based on the love stories of Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) and Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) in the 18th century as well as Julia Moriston (Hermione Corfield) and Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) circa World War I doesn't mean that it'll be a one-and-done series with a single season.
It remains to be seen if Jamie and Claire's parents can capture the romance magic that transcends centuries on Outlander, but the goal of the Starz series is to start fresh enough for new viewers to watch as well as treat longtime Outlander fans to familiar faces like Dougal, Colum, and – one of my personal favorites out of the entire franchise – Murtagh, to name a few.
Of course, Murtagh won't be the man he was when he was devoted to Jamie in the era of the main series, but I'm already invested in getting to know him a second time. Yet the promise of Murtagh's return isn't what had me emotional out of the details of the renewal news.
Why The Details Are Surprisingly Emotional
Along with the news that work on Season 2 was already starting on June 23, Starz's renewal announcement also confirmed that production will occur on the same stages where Outlander filmed for ten years before filming finished for Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe last year. While I'm sure Blood of My Blood taking over those stages was for practical reasons rather than plucking at any heartstrings, it really does feel like the prequel is carrying on the legacy of the original.
Hopefully we'll also get some of that lovely Scottish scenery that was so frequently featured in the earlier seasons of Outlander, which seems likely for the timeline following Jamie's parents. All in all, there's a lot to celebrate as the weeks count down until Blood of My Blood premieres... and, if we're lucky, a premiere date for the eighth and final season of the original series.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
For now, Outlander: Blood of My Blood is scheduled to premiere on Friday, August 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Starz, with episodes also streaming weekly on the Starz app and Starz streaming and on-demand platforms. Interestingly, that Season 1 premiere is just one day off from the eleventh anniversary of the original series back on August 9, 2014.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.