The Resident: 6 Small Moments That Could Be Huge In The Fall Finale After The Latest Cliffhanger

Spoilers ahead for Episode 9 of The Resident Season 6, called “No Pressure No Diamonds.”

The Resident is quickly approaching the fall finale that will take it off the air for weeks, and it seems safe to say that a high-stakes episode is on the way after how “No Pressure No Diamonds” went down and delivered the cliffhanger of Padma disappearing after supposedly simply taking a day for herself while AJ looked after the twins. While the cliffhanger is the biggest twist that can keep fans talking for the days ahead of the fall finale, there were also a number of small moments that could be huge in the next episode and beyond into 2023.

While Conrad had to deal with a patient and his business partner who refused to tell the truth about which illegal exotic animal bit him, Devon was trying his hardest to get a patient through surgery despite obstacle after obstacle… and a documentary crew on hand to film it all. Bell was one of Devon’s obstacles due to a smear piece published in the newspaper, resulting in him being removed from the high-profile rib surgery and replaced by Kit.

Billie came in with a surgical save and then a babysitting save when she took custody of the twins, all before AJ took the babies home, expecting to find Padma waiting for them. She was nowhere to be seen, and his call to her went straight to voicemail. It seems that she needed more than just a day to herself after how overwhelmed she was with the twins, and fans can really only hope for the best… and that answers come before the end of the fall finale.

Those were all the big beats of the episode, but what about the small moments that could turn out to be meaningful as Season 6 continues? Let’s dive in!

AJ Couldn't Reach Padma Early On

While AJ didn’t realize that something was wrong with the mother of his twins until the very end of the episode, he actually couldn’t get through to her early on when he was desperately trying to find somebody to watch the babies, not too long after she left for her self-care day. At the time, it just seemed that Padma was taking her day off seriously and not answering the phone because she assumed that he was calling with baby troubles that he could deal with himself. In hindsight, though, it may have been a clue that whatever Padma has done, she didn’t waste much time in making her choice.

Kit And Bell's PDA Was Noticed

After Kit and Bell discussed that he needed to be pulled from the surgery due to the smear article that had been published to (successfully) tarnish his name, she gave him a hug to try and comfort him. It was a sweet moment between the newlyweds, but the fairly innocent bit of PDA didn't go unnoticed by a pair of nearby nurses.

While their significant look could have just been in appreciation of the love between them or wondering if Bell really was going full HODAD again, I found myself wondering if Bell getting special treatment by being married to the boss is going to become an issue. Everything else is being used against him; could his marriage to his boss be next? Sure, I might be overthinking it, but I’ve been wondering if this particular shoe might drop for a while now!

Kit Made A Risky Call

Kit stepped up to perform what was supposed to be Bell’s half of the rib surgery with AJ, and the case wasn’t going too well when the patient had to be rushed to emergency surgery before they could even attempt to implant the device in her. They needed Billie to rush in with a neuro rescue, and had another scare even after Billie did her part. When the patient seemed on the verge of crashing, Kit made the risky call to attach the ribs instead of treating the immediate problem.

And it worked! While the woman’s survival was thanks to the hard work of all the doctors and nurses involved, it showed off Kit’s skills as a surgeon when she’s usually working the administrative side of her job. Nobody called too much attention to it since it worked and didn't backfire, but with Bell ready to step back in light of his MS causing more problems, could she be on the verge of spending more time in the OR and less behind her desk?

Having A Baby With A Friend Complicates Everything

AJ attempting to find babysitters for the twins might have felt like a running joke if the episode hadn’t ended with Padma nowhere to be found, but he did eventually recruit Nurse Hundley and Irving to each take one of the babies. The small moment that caught my notice, however, was when Hundley told AJ that “having a baby with a friend complicates everything” and that “two of them is another level entirely.”

The first part struck me as a little odd, since infant twins could complicate any situation to another level, even with parents in a committed relationship… until it struck me that Billie was right there listening in. Combined with what seemed like her maternal instincts flaring up at the end of the episode and AJ reminding her that she could still become a mom, I’m wondering if maybe Billie will have motherhood on her mind… while she’s still pining for a friend . If so, would she interpret the idea of it complicating everything for better or worse? She does have a potential love interest on hand!

Billie and her son Trevor had a complicated relationship even before he learned that he was the product of her rape, but he stepped up to save her from backlash for filing a complaint against her rapist back in Season 5. He left Chastain not long after , with no sign that he’d be back any time soon. In “No Pressure No Diamonds,” The Resident gave a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it update on what he’s up to, when Billie told AJ that he moved to Baltimore to work on developing new drugs, but they still keep in touch. The update wasn't so final that he can never ever come back, but Trevor clearly isn’t just waiting in the wings to start recurring again.

Conrad Reported His Patient For Running A Zoo

Conrad was frustrated with his patient and his business partner for almost the entire episode, when the patient initially refused to admit what bit him before his partner – who cited Tiger King as an inspiration for their illegal exotic zoo – finally came clean about the scorpions whose venom was responsible for the health crisis. He got the partner to trust him enough to tell the truth, and the two men seemed confident that they could go back to their animals sooner rather than later, before learning that Conrad had reported them to the authorities for their illegal zoo.

Conrad reporting the two men worked as a reminder that he’ll focus on the greater good over the individual if that’s what it takes to save lives. That’s extremely significant in Season 6, with Cade’s father’s issues with drugs. If Ian relapses despite Cade taking him to rehab and Conrad finds out, he seems likely to report him to Kit rather than just hope for the best. He didn’t assume the best of the two men with the exotic animals, and he probably wouldn’t just assume the best if it comes to a surgeon treating children while self-medicating with painkillers.